Hinds Hack Update
Hinds County computer system back to 95%
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
With the 1994 film newly available in a three-disc Collector's Edition from Shout! Studios, it's a good time to look back at this artifact of the '90s culture wars.
Web publishing platform Medium has announced that it will block OpenAI's GPTBot, an agent that scrapes web pages for content used to train the company's AI models. Medium joins CNN, The New York Times and numerous other media outlets (though not TechCrunch, yet) in adding "User-Agent: GPTBot" to the list of disallowed agents in its robots.txt. This is a document found on many sites that tells crawlers and indexers, the automated systems constantly scanning the web, whether that site consents to being scanned or not.
Every company is now a software company, as the cliché goes, which means every company needs to understand what's going on inside their apps and infrastructure. This is where the concept of "observability" enters the fray, a software-monitoring approach that involves measuring the internal state of a system by studying the raw outputs through telemetry data that includes metrics, logs and traces. Observability is all about finding problems in the production stage, where software is already in the wild and where bugs and glitches have their most pronounced impact.
The Raspberry Pi 5 will set enthusiasts back $60 for the 4GB version.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.
ChatGPT can once again browse the internet to provide users with real-time updates.
On Monday, relatively new hacking group Ransomed.vc made the lofty claim that it had successfully compromised "all" of the company's systems, as reported by Cybersecurity Connect. Now a second threat actor has leaked the data believed to be in Ransomed.vc's possession, claiming the former are "scammers" trying to "chase influence."
Can they true back to their technologies’ root-level values, reclaim their industry’s promise, and regain the world’s trust? Looking back, one of the frustrating things about fintech’s recent blowups (crypto, meme trades and FTX among them) is that so many have involved applications and business models that have shown (and still show) so much potential to make a positive difference. One of the big lessons of the social finance backlash is that empowerment without education can do more harm than good.
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Apple’s macOS Sonoma is officially out of beta and available for anyone (with compatible devices) to install now.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."
