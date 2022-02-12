Hindu hardliners protest Kashmir tweets in Modi's home state

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sumit Khanna
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Sumit Khanna

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Hundreds of Hindu nationalist protesters marched in the Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday, prompting the closure of stores owned by several multinational companies caught up in a furore over social media posts supporting disputed Kashmir.

The messages were posted last week by the Pakistani branches of firms including Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, fast food chain Domino's Pizza and Yum Brand Inc's Pizza Hut and KFC, which also operate in India.

They were issued by the companies on Feb. 5 to coincide with Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day, held annually to commemorate the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination, and caused anger among social media users in India.

"These companies cannot be doing business in India and at the same time supporting Pakistan's stand on Kashmir," Dinesh Navadiya, national treasurer of Hindu nationalist organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), told Reuters during a protest in the city of Surat.

Shouting slogans such as "Kashmir is Ours" and wearing saffron scarves, more than 100 members of Bajrang Dal, another Hindu nationalist group, also joined the protest - one of several held in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both the VHP and Bajrang Dal are linked to Modi's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The furore has highlighted the risks faced by companies operating in India and arch rival Pakistan, which control parts of Kashmir but both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

India says Pakistan supports an armed insurrection against New Delhi's rule in India-controlled Kashmir that broke out in 1990. Pakistan denies the charge and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

"We protested peacefully against these companies for the tweets by their Pakistani affiliates in support of Kashmir," said Hitendrasinh Rajput, spokesperson for the VHP's state unit in Gujarat's largest city of Ahmedabad.

"We want to make it clear to these companies and others that Kashmir is an inseparable part of India," Rajput said.

Companies including Hyundai, Kia, Domino's Pizza, Yum Brand's Pizza Hut and KFC, Japan's Suzuki Motor, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motor issued apologies as criticism grew over the posts.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Helen Popper)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three no-brainer stocks to consider that are looking to capitalize on this exciting opportunity.

  • Dissent escalates over India hijab ban

    In eastern Kolkata city, India's opposition Congress party supporters and workers gathered with posters outside the governor's house and raised slogans condemning the act of denying entry to students wearing hijab in the state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.Women wearing hijabs in Jaipur, Aligarh, and Chennai cities led the protests as they raised their voices against the government.Last week, several colleges in the state had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students. The state has ordered schools and colleges to shut down for three days.

  • Crop Prices Poised for Record, Signaling Further Food Price Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- From morning coffee to dinnertime roasts, prices for major food staples are on the rise. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Subindex, which tracks nine agricultural commodities, is nearing an al

  • U.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

    NADI, Fiji (Reuters) -The United States will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday as he committed more diplomatic and security resources into the Pacific as a counter to China's drive for greater influence. Blinken, in Fiji for virtual summit of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) of regional leaders, heard their concerns about the need for genuine action on climate change and complaints that they had long been overlooked by bigger nations. "Fiji and all the Pacific Island nations are a vital part of the Indo-Pacific region," Blinken told a news conference with Fiji's Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyu.

  • US to re-open Solomon Islands embassy in push against China

    The decision to re-establish a diplomatic outpost follows China's increased presence in the region.

  • A flight was diverted after passengers spotted a snake on the plane, video shows

    A TikTok video shows a snake slithering around in an overhead light fixture on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • Tom Jones And ‘It’s Not Unusual’ Joins The Joneses In New Toyota Super Bowl Commercial

    The commercial stars Tommy Lee, Rashida, and Leslie Jones.

  • Federal Reserve shouldn't panic, top economist says

    The Fed needs to stay disciplined on how it fights inflations, says one top economist on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Denmark may allow US troops on its soil, pact in the works

    Denmark says it will begin negotiations on a new defense cooperation agreement with the U.S. that may include allowing American troops and military equipment to be stationed on Danish soil — in reversal of a decades-old policy. The potential new Danish-American defense cooperation deal “is a breakthrough after many decades" of a policy against allowing foreign troops to be stationed on Danish soil, she told Danish media.

  • Iyer, Pant help India sweep ODI series against West Indies

    Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to set up a thumping 96-run victory for India in the third one-day international against the West Indies and sweep the series on Friday.

  • Inflation Has Americans Shelling Out Another $276 a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The typical U.S. household is spending an additional $276 a month on goods and services because of rising inflation, according to Moody’s Analytics Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe government’s latest index of consu

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will launch its Starship mega-rocket to orbit for the first time this year

    SpaceX's Starship rocket is stacked atop its 23-story Super Heavy booster at the company's Boca Chica, Texas, facility. It has a few hurdles to clear.

  • Aaron Rodgers wins fourth NFL MVP award, putting him behind only Peyton Manning for most by any player

    Aaron Rodgers didn't finish with the trophy he wanted most in a turbulent year, but the Packers QB still takes a home a massive honor as NFL MVP.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) fourth-quarter 2021 performance is likely to reflect strength in new and existing users driven by high-quality content offerings.

  • Ken Fisher Sold These 10 Stocks Before Entering 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Ken Fisher sold before entering 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Ken Fisher Sold These 5 Stocks Before Entering 2022. Ken Fisher is the founder of Fisher Asset Management, an independent money manager headquartered in Washington. He stepped […]

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. Three that stand out are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • In Venezuela, damage from party on sacred mountain spurs outrage

    A birthday party held on a mountain sacred to indigenous Venezuelans has generated outrage over damage to the area in an episode critics see as entitled excess playing out amid Venezuela's prolonged economic collapse. Last week, party-goers celebrating the birthday of businessman Rafael Oliveros were ferried in helicopters to a pristine flat-topped mountain known as Kusari, located in the Canaima national park in southern Venezuela's ecologically rich Amazon region, according to a statement by environmental group SOS Orinoco. In the indigenous Pemon language, such mountains called "tepuy," are revered, including for their extremely rare and fragile plant life.

  • Biden urges U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine ahead of possible Russian invasion

    The Biden administration is increasingly worried Russia could take military action against Ukraine, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. CBS News' Natalie Brand has an update on the standoff, and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe explains the Biden administration's rising concerns about a possible invasion in the near future.

  • Facebook: Endless crises finally hit the bottom line

    Has Mark Zuckerberg finally found his limits?

  • India beats WIndies by 96 runs in 3rd ODI to sweep series

    India crushed West Indies with a 96-run victory in the third one-day international on Friday to sweep the series 3-0 and give Rohit Sharma, its new white-ball captain, an impressive start. Shreyas Iyer scored 80 runs off 111 balls and Rishabh Pant hit a quicker 56 off 54 to propel India to 265 all out after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first. In reply, West Indies was bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs at Ahmedabad.