Hindu women press for access to Indian mosque, in latest dispute

Rakhi Singh, Sita Sahu and Laxmi Devi speak with the media after they leave the mosque in Varanasi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rupam Jain and Saurabh Sharma
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Rupam Jain and Saurabh Sharma

MUMBAI/LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - A court case started by five Hindu women in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political constituency has become the latest battleground in India between the Hindu majority and minority Muslims over access to historically contested religious sites.

The women, backed by an influential hardline Hindu group linked to Modi's party, said they were determined to secure the legal right for Hindus to pray daily to the idol of a goddess and relics that they say are inside a prominent mosque in Varanasi.

Varanasi is one of Hinduism's holiest cities, and it is also where the Gyanvapi mosque is located - a common phenomenon across India after the Mughal conquest of the region during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Disputes between religious communities over such sites have flared up ever since independence in 1947, but they have become more common in recent years. Muslims make up around 13% of India's 1.35 billion people.

Hindu groups have submitted several cases to local courts over disputed sites in parts of India in the last few weeks. Some Muslims see this as part of an attempt to marginalise them with the tacit blessing of Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP denies stoking religious tensions, and says it is a party that promotes progress for all Indians.

In Varanasi, an ancient city on the River Ganges that is dotted with thousands of temples, one of the Hindu petitioners is Manju Vyas, who runs a beauty salon.

She and four friends approached the court last year to declare the Gyanvapi mosque "an illegal structure built by Islamic rulers after demolishing parts of a temple in the 1600s".

A pre-existing legal order has allowed hundreds of Hindu women to symbolically worship the goddess Sringar Gauri once a year from the doorstep of the mosque.

But last year Vyas said some Muslim men insulted them as they stood near the mosque to pray, a charge the cleric of the mosque rejected.

"Everyone, even the Muslims in Varanasi, are aware that a temple stood before the mosque and now because of our case the court has ... video clips that show Hindu remnants lay scattered inside," said Vyas, 46.

'HISTORIC REVISIONISM'

The judge hearing the plea this month permitted a survey of the mosque to verify those claims. Reuters reviewed the report prepared by the survey team this week.

"Hindu religious idols, relics of God Shiva and symbols were found inside a water tank and the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque," according to the report.

Muslims attached to the Gyanvapi mosque said the court-appointed surveyors had mistaken a fountainhead in the water tank as a Hindu idol and motifs were flowers embedded in Persian design.

The Supreme Court has allowed the survey to stand as evidence and for proceedings to continue.

"We will legally liberate our goddess from the clutches of Islam," said Sohan Lal, husband of one of the five women petitioners and a senior member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the World Hindu Council.

Three decades ago it was the VHP that succeeded in getting a temple built at the site of a disputed 16th century mosque in the town of Ayodhya after it was demolished by Hindu crowds who said it had been built where Hinduism's Lord Ram was born.

The incident in 1992 led to religious riots that killed nearly 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, across India and helped propel the BJP to prominence.

Top leaders of the BJP and some nationalist historians believe Muslim leaders, during their 200-year rule, destroyed prominent Hindu temples to build mosques or mausoleums as part of an expansionist strategy.

A senior BJP leader in New Delhi, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is in court, said the time was right to reclaim Hindu heritage and that the challenge was to do so without sparking religious violence.

"The era of historic revisionism has begun," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of a regional Muslim party and a federal lawmaker, said the aim of the Gyanvapi mosque controversy is to "create a landscape of hate and animosity in the country.

"The government is always digging up the past to divert everyone from relevant issues such as price rise, unemployment and weak infrastructure," he said.

Some Islamic scholars and secular Hindus want Modi, whose parliamentary constituency is Varanasi, to urge litigants to withdraw legal cases fought over the ownership of religious sites in Varanasi and elsewhere.

"Modi has to stand up and say 'let bygones be bygones', but that would hurt his loyal Hindu vote base," said Dhirendra Sharma, a political science professor in Varanasi.

Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Native American student forced to remove feather at graduation

    A Native American student was told to remove an eagle feather before her high school graduation ceremony in northeastern Oklahoma. Lena’ Black had previously been told the feather would be allowed due to its cultural significance.

  • Nicaragua president says he is 'not interested' in attending U.S.-hosted summit

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said his government was "not interested" in attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month, which some leaders have criticized for reports it may exclude the Central American country along with Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Nicaragua was previously informed that it would be excluded from the summit, which will take place in Los Angeles, according to a person in Washington familiar with the matter. "We are not interested in being at that summit," Ortega said at a public event late on Wednesday.

  • Nikhat Zareen: Indian wins gold at Women's World Boxing Championship

    The 25-year-old boxer is only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold at the championship.

  • U.S. accuses Cuba of using Americas summit controversy as propaganda ploy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday accused Cuba of fueling controversy over its possible exclusion from the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month to portray Washington as the “bad guy” and distract attention from Havana’s human rights record at home. Speaking at a Latin America conference, Kerri Hannan, deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said countries that have threatened to skip the regional meeting if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are not invited should attend or else they would lose an opportunity to engage with the United States. A potential boycott of the June 6-10 summit by a growing number of leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has raised the risk of embarrassment for President Joe Biden, who will host the gathering in Los Angeles.

  • If Sen. Paul were in charge of foreign policy, the world would be more peaceful

    OpEd: Ukraine was attacked because it sought to become a member of NATO. As pointed out by Paul such an action was considered contrary to the vital interests of Russia and as such a “red line.”

  • 'Fire erupts wherever I am’: Pakistani TikToker accused of starting forest fire for views

    A Pakistani TikToker with millions of followers is facing severe criticism for filming in front of a forest fire amid one of South Asia's intense heat waves. Humaira Asghar has been accused of starting a forest fire in Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The online star, known to her 11.5 million TikTok followers as Dolly, can be seen in her now-deleted TikTok video walking in front of a burning hillside while dressed in a silver ball gown.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Fuel retailers sue state over requirement that stations post signs advertising gas tax freeze

    A trade organization that represents gas station owners filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging a requirement in Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $1.8 billion tax relief plan that businesses display signs advertising a freeze on the state’s gas tax violates their freedom of speech and is unconstitutional. The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association’s lawsuit takes aim at a measure pushed through the ...

  • Navjot Sidhu: India’s cricketer-turned-politician given one-year jail term in road rage case

    Flamboyant politician known for his oratory skills convicted for hitting a senior citizen that led to his death

  • White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

    U.S. President Joe Biden may talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday. “I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said. Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, a key foreign policy adviser to Xi, and said he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests."

  • Guest opinion: Looking for an affordable housing solution? Here's one

    With more than 60% of our workforce making less than $32,000/year, even a two-income family is priced out of our market.

  • AG Perarivalan: India top court frees killer of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi

    AG Perarivalan spent 30 years in jail for procuring batteries used in the bomb to kill India's former PM.

  • Pennsylvania primary: Trump-backed 'Dr Oz' in cliffhanger vote count

    Celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz's bid to become the next Republican senator from Pennsylvania is in jeopardy.

  • The American West should brace for a blackout summer, electricity regulator warns

    Droughts and projected high power demand are just some of the reasons electricity regulators are worried about outages this summer.

  • BRICS members back China's call for expansion

    The BRICS countries have backed a Chinese suggestion that the bloc should be expanded, but have not named the candidate countries. A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the bloc - whose other members are Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa - following an online meeting on Thursday supported its first expansion in a decade, but said they needed to clarify relevant guiding principles, standards and procedures. Although no candidate countries have been named, earlier this year Argentine

  • Biden, Saudi crown prince may meet for first time as soon as next month -CNN

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could meet for the first time as soon as next month, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources. Biden administration officials are in talks with the Saudis about arranging a potential in-person meeting while Biden is overseas next month, the report added https://cnn.it/3wsZ25X. The White House said it could not confirm if there were any plans for Biden to meet the Saudi crown prince.

  • Is this really the government and governor we want? | Opinion

    We need compassionate, inspiring leaders not those who demean and divide for personal gain.

  • Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'You don't really want to talk (expletive) to me'

    Joe Burrow: "I love playing the Ravens because they talk. I love that. ... I don't start the talking. But somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit."

  • One Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now

    For a while, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may have seemed invincible. The company steadily increased annual revenue and profit over the past five years. Over the same time period, Amazon's stock price climbed from less than $800 to more than $3,000 per share.

  • Biden declares ‘strong support’ for Sweden and Finland to join NATO

    Standing with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House, President Biden offered “the strong support of the United States” for Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join NATO.