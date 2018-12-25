Is Hindustan Composites Limited’s (NSE:HINDCOMPOS) CEO Pay Justified?

In 2008 P. Choudhary was appointed CEO of Hindustan Composites Limited (NSE:HINDCOMPOS). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Hindustan Composites

How Does P. Choudhary’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hindustan Composites Limited has a market capitalization of ₹4.6b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹7.9m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹6.5m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that Hindustan Composites Limited pays P. Choudhary more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Hindustan Composites has changed over time.

NSEI:HINDCOMPOS CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Hindustan Composites Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hindustan Composites Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 5.7% each year. Its revenue is up 20% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Hindustan Composites Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 19% over three years, some Hindustan Composites Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Hindustan Composites Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Hindustan Composites.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



