Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Hindustan Foods Limited (NSE:HNDFDS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Hindustan Foods's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Hindustan Foods had ₹1.17b of debt, an increase on ₹360.9m, over one year. On the flip side, it has ₹105.0m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹1.06b.

How Healthy Is Hindustan Foods's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hindustan Foods had liabilities of ₹857.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹1.18b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹105.0m as well as receivables valued at ₹405.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.53b.

Since publicly traded Hindustan Foods shares are worth a total of ₹8.77b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Hindustan Foods has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.0 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Looking on the bright side, Hindustan Foods boosted its EBIT by a silky 62% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Hindustan Foods's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.