Will Hindustan Media Ventures Limited's (NSE:HMVL) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years?

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited's (NSE:HMVL) announced its latest earnings update in July 2018, which suggested that the business experienced a minor headwind with earnings deteriorating from ₹1.9b to ₹1.8b, a change of -7.5%. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view Hindustan Media Ventures's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings declining by a double-digit -26%. In the next couple of years, earnings are expected to continue to be below today's level, with a decline of -42% in 2021, eventually reaching ₹1.0b in 2022.

Although it’s useful to understand the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Hindustan Media Ventures's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, fluctuate up and down. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is -19%. This means that, we can expect Hindustan Media Ventures will chip away at a rate of -19% every year for the next few years.

For Hindustan Media Ventures, I've put together three fundamental factors you should look at:

