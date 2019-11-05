Is Hing Lee (HK) Holdings (HKG:396) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited (HKG:396) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hing Lee (HK) Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hing Lee (HK) Holdings had debt of HK$36.8m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from HK$49.7m over a year. But it also has HK$39.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$2.22m net cash.

A Look At Hing Lee (HK) Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hing Lee (HK) Holdings had liabilities of HK$159.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$1.06m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$39.1m in cash and HK$66.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$55.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Hing Lee (HK) Holdings is worth HK$161.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Hing Lee (HK) Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Hing Lee (HK) Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Hing Lee (HK) Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 18%, to HK$252m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Hing Lee (HK) Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Hing Lee (HK) Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through HK$13m of cash and made a loss of HK$105m. With only HK$2.22m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow.