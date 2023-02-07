Hingham cops: Car driven over 100 mph near site of fatal crash

Hingham police are investigating a single-car fatal crash on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The crash caused a grass fire, which firefighters put out.

HINGHAM – A Quincy man was charged with driving to endanger after he drove more than 100 mph on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) on Tuesday near the site of a fatal car crash two days earlier, Hingham police said.

The fatal crash occurred on the same street and speed was a contributing factor, police said.

Police said Traffic Officer Michael Dunlea was monitoring traffic on Lincoln Street at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound car approached him at a high rate of speed. His dash-mounted radar clocked the car's speed at 104 mph. He then used a hand-held radar unit and the speed was 101 mph as the driver began to brake. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Dunlea turned on his emergency lights and the driver braked so hard that Dunlea thought the car was going to hit a traffic pole, police said. The car stopped without hitting the pole at Sgt. William B. Terry Drive.

The abrupt stop from the high speed caused the driver’s cellphone to automatically alert 911 that he was in a crash. During the traffic stop, a 911 dispatcher called the driver to ask if he had been in a crash.

More:Their $3 million Hingham home burned to the ground. Then they did something incredible.

Police said Kesarjo Nebiaj, 28, of Quincy, was charged with driving to endanger, speeding and not having a license with him. He was held on $1,500 cash bail at the Hingham police station until his arraignment at Hingham District Court.

Police said the Registry of Motor Vehicles was asked to suspend his driver's license because he's an "immediate threat."

The fatal car crash occurred Sunday on Lincoln Street at Shipyard Drive, not far from where Nebiaj was arrested.

More:Milton man indicted on federal cocaine, fentanyl trafficking charges

At about 4:45 p.m., a cellphone caller reported a car was headed west on Lincoln Street and was “all over the road.” While officers headed toward the area, the car crashed, police said in a statement. The driver was trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers.

Story continues

Police said the car, a 2014 BMW, struck the base of a large traffic signal post, sending pieces of the car across Lincoln Street and onto a grassy area, which then caught fire. Hingham firefighters put out the fire, and no other cars were damaged, police said.

Part of Lincoln Street remained closed until 9:15 p.m. while the State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services and Hingham police investigated.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hingham cops: Car driven over 100 mph near site of fatal crash