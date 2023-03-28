Hingham man indicted on charges in Apple store crash that killed 1, injured 22

A Hingham man has been indicted on charges that he drove his SUV through a plate glass storefront window of a local Apple store, killing one person and seriously injuring 22 others, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday.

A Plymouth County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, on one count each of murder in the 2nd degree and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in the death of Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, Cruz said.

The grand jury additionally voted to indict Rein on reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and 4 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for injuring 22 other people in the crash, Cruz said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2022, Hingham Police received multiple 911 calls for a car into a storefront window at the Apple Store in Derby Shops in Hingham, with multiple people injured.

An SUV crashed into the Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

When first responders arrived, they found co-workers and other bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care. Numerous victims with varying levels of trauma were treated at South Shore Hospital. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The indictments allege that Rein was behind the wheel and driving his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

Rein will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

