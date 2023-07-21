Hingham man loses over $20k to lottery-winning phone scam, police say

Authorities are warning the public after an elderly man fell victim to an elaborate phone scam, costing him thousands of dollars.

Hingham Police say they received a call from an 84-year-old resident on Thursday about a scam operation.

The victim reportedly told officers he began receiving calls in June that he won a million dollars from the lottery but needed to pay taxes before he could get his winnings.

Over several phone calls, the scammer asked the victim to send several checks, which he said would be “sent to the IRS,” according to police. After those checks were sent and cashed, the scammer told the victim his winnings had increased to $2.5 million and he needed more money to pay off the taxes.

In total, the victim sent $24,000 through 9-10 checks that were sent overnight delivery to New York, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are asking residents to talk with elderly friends and family about these popular scams.

For more information on fake lottery-winning scams, click here.

