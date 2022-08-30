Hingham man sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to shootout charges

A Hingham man is set to serve 12 to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he was an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police at the Hingham Shipyard in January of 2020.

Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to charges including one count of firearm possession and two counts of attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm in Brockton Superior Court Monday.

On January 25, 2020, Hingham Police responded to 111 Fitzroy Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, Yahtues barricaded himself inside his apartment at the Avalon Apartments and allegedly fired several shots from his window, using his cellphone to monitor where police were.

It was later revealed in court that Yahtues and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

Police said they also found a stick of dynamite.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW