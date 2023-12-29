Hingham police found a teen driver in the road after a rollover crash. Find out why

HINGHAM – A teen driver was injured after being ejected during a rollover car crash in Hingham on Wednesday night, according to police.

Hingham police responded to the crash on George Washington Boulevard in front of the Hingham District Courthouse shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2010 Hyundai Sonata on its roof with the driver, a 17-year-old woman, lay on the road.

Police said the driver was not wearing her seat belt. The driver’s seat belt had been in the latched position behind the driver's seat. This is sometimes done to avoid the seat belt warning system when the seat belt is not used, according to a statement from Hingham police.

Police said an investigation showed the Hyundai was speeding northbound when it abruptly swerved over the center line into the oncoming lanes. It continued across the two oncoming southbound lanes and then over the sidewalk before going off the road and hitting a large rock and trees. It then rolled over and landed back in the southbound lanes. The driver was alone, and no other cars were involved.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police said the driver was issued citations for negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, speeding and a seat belt violation.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hingham police say teen driver was ejected from car in rollover crash