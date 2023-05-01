Hingham Police officer accused of brandishing gun while off duty on Stoneham roadway

A Hingham police officer is accused of brandishing a gun while off duty during a verbal altercation with another man on Main Street in Stoneham, the district attorney said.

Joel Salituri, 43, of Stoneham, who was placed on administrative leave by the Hingham Police Department per department policy, was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Wednesday on the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Monday.

The alleged altercation occurred on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Ryan said.

The victim, a Stoneham man, were allegedly traveling on Interstate 93 northbound, Ryan said. After both vehicles got off the highway, Salituri, who was off duty at the time, allegedly followed the victim until he pulled over into a parking lot on Main Street.

Prosecutors allege Salituri then pulled up alongside the victim and began yelling at the victim and making derogatory statements while brandishing a gun. The victim also reported that Salituri stated he was a police officer, Ryan said.

The victim reported the incident to police and a criminal complaint for the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was issued after probable cause was found at a show cause hearing, Ryan said.

Salituri was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from and have not contact with the victim.

Ryan said the nature of the derogatory statements include allegations of racial slurs and additional charges are possible.

Salituri is due back in court on May 24.

