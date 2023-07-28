Hingham police pursue Cadillac Escalade EXT after early morning ATM theft attempt

Hingham police are searching for two men after an attempted theft from the drive-up ATM at the Bank of America at 95 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive early on Friday, July 28, 2023.

HINGHAM – Police are searching for two men after an attempted theft from the drive-up ATM at the Bank of America at 95 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive early Friday morning.

The ATM was damaged, but no cash was taken.

The robbery attempt was the third at the ATM in three years, police said.

Officers responded to the bank after receiving a 3:43 a.m. report from an alarm company that a chain had been placed around the ATM and attached to a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT. As officers arrived at the scene, the two men fled in the Cadillac, driving east on Route 3A. Officers pursued the vehicle to Bradley Park Drive, where the two men ditched the Cadillac behind a home and fled on foot.

Weymouth police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units joined the search, but the men were not located.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted theft is asked to contact Hingham police Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-804-2238.

