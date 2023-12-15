Hingham, Weymouth, Rockland firefighters honored for Apple Store rescues

Weymouth Deputy Chief Steven Murray, second from left; Rockland Deputy Chief Thomas Heaney, center; and Hingham Deputy Chief David Levenson, second from right, accept group citations on behalf of all 22 firefighters involved in the extrications and rescues after an SUV smashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, injuring 22 people in November 2022.

HINGHAM − What began as a routine trip to take the department's ladder truck to Walpole for repairs turned into something far different for Deputy Fire Chief David Levenson on Nov. 21, 2022.

A caller said an SUV had crashed through the glass front wall of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops, injuring employees and shoppers, some of whom were pinned against a rear partition that had become dislodged and was in danger on falling on them. Levenson was the first firefighter at the scene.

"Between that wall and the plate glass at the front of the store, thousands of pounds of glass and stone were hanging precariously above critically injured patients and their rescuers," a citation from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services read.

Hingham, Weymouth, Rockland firefighters 'defied grave danger'

For their work that day, Levenson and the 21 other firefighters who helped rescue the victims received a Governor's Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct at last month's Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Awards. Levenson received the Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award for directing the operations.

"This year's recipients defied grave danger to protect lives and preserve property," Gov. Maura Healey said at the ceremony at Worcester's Mechanics Hall. "It's an honor to celebrate them as individuals and teams."

Added State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, "The firefighters we recognize today used every physical, mental and technical skill available to them under some of the most extreme conditions imaginable. They relied on their training, teamwork and their determination to get the job done."

When Levenson arrived at the store, there was no emergency equipment on the truck and he didn't have his personal turnout gear. He radioed information to crews headed toward the store to let them know what to expect. Fire Capt. Nathaniel Winnie had already called for strike teams of five ambulances to take the injured to hospitals.

The SUV had hit a heavy rear partition, with six people pinned against it by 800-pound tables. Levenson said firefighters had to carefully work to free the trapped people since the partition was "hanging over their heads."

"We were getting out who we could get out," he said.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools, Sawzall tools and a tow truck that inched the SUV away from the partition to free the people.

"Within 20 minutes, everyone was removed and on their way to the hospital," Levenson said.

In all, 22 people were injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, who was working outside the front of the store at the time, was killed.

Hingham Deputy Fire Chief David Levenson receives the Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal’s Award.

"Medical staff later made clear that the personnel on scene that day made the diffrence between life and death for many of their patients," the state citation read.

Bystanders, including a nurse, also helped.

The driver of the SUV, Bradley Rein, of Hingham, has been charged with second-degree murder and two dozen other counts.

Levenson said the firefighters and other emergency personnel at the scene "did what they were supposed to."

Here are the firefighters honored for their work at the Apple Store crash

In addition to Levenson and Winnie, other Hingham firefighters who were honored were Deputy Chief Louis Lachance, Lt. Chris DiNapoli, Lt. Michael Giese, Lt. Tom Jacintho, Lt. Sarah Joy, Lt. Dave Nickerson, Alex Bailey, Thomas Betschart, Angela Clancy, Tim Holmes, Kevin McMasters, Nichole Pinkus, Pat Sheridan and Ryan Twombly.

Also honored were Weymouth firefighters Deputy Chief Steven Murray, Lt. James Marcella, Jimmy Irrizarry, Eric Murray and Brad Sherrick; and Rockland Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Heaney.

