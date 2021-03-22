Erin Brockovich: California water battle 'woke me up'

Leana Hosea - BBC News
·7 min read

Erin Brockovich talks about her new case on "forever chemicals" in our water, and their potential wide-spread health impact.

This story contains strong language.

The name Erin Brockovich has become synonymous with those who investigate and hold corporations to account for polluting people's water.

Actor Julia Robert's sassy film portrayal of the single mum's key role in winning the largest settlement ever awarded at the time for a direct-action lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), made her a household name.

She did this without legal, medical, or scientific training. The case alleged contamination of the water with the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, in the southern California town of Hinkley.

"Hinkley woke me up", says Brockovich.

"Everyone said the two-headed frog and the green water was normal. I'm like 'bullshit,'" she shouts in a way that those familiar with the film will recognise.

Working as a legal clerk for Masry & Vititoe, she helped to secure $333m (£240m) for over 600 plaintiffs who alleged injury from drinking contaminated water.

Despite the win, there was no Hollywood ending for the community according to Brockovich: "Hinkley's gone now."

PG&E bought people's homes sitting on contaminated land and bulldozed them to prevent squatters. "Now it's just a desert and underneath it a very toxic plume that PG&E will carry on their books to clean up for years to come," she says.

Even with on-going clean-up efforts, hexavalent chromium (also known as chromium-6, a chemical that has been shown to cause lung cancer when inhaled by humans) still haunts the plaintiffs, as the plume continued to spread.

"After the case, Roberta Walker, the first person that I started working with in Hinkley, moved a good distance away. But the new plume found her."

According to Brockovich PG&E recently bought Walker's house and she has moved away. "Talk about getting struck by lightning twice" says Brockovich.

She says many of the people involved have suffered cancer, reproductive issues, and some sixty former plaintiffs have passed away.

PG&E say they are working "to clean up chromium-6 in groundwater resulting from historical operations at the Hinkley Compressor Station. We continue to make progress. We've taken action to stop the migration of affected groundwater, and we're operating numerous treatment systems to clean up the groundwater".

Brockovich says: "Litigation is never enough. The money helps, but it won't stop a disease from progressing."

Erin Brockovich on the Steps of the Supreme Court March 2015
Erin Brockovich on the Steps of the Supreme Court March 2015

Yet she and the Hinkley lawyers have faced criticism that they took too much money from the settlement.

The law firm got over $133m and Brockovich received $2m. It's a question that comes up in communities a lot.

Brockovich explains that it costs law firms millions of dollars to take on these cases and that, if they lose, the firm gets saddled with the debt. But she believes lawyers might have to lower their contingency fees.

"You have to take a look at what happened in Flint, Michigan where residents have secured over $640m for the contamination of their water with lead. And it's coming into question that over $200m of that will go to the attorneys."

In Flint, the state, as cost-cutting measure, stopped bringing in water from nearby Detroit and instead switched the water supply to the Flint River. The water wasn't properly treated and corroded the aging lead pipes, introducing high levels of lead into the drinking water.

It's a problem playing out across the country, which has an aging infrastructure that will take huge investment to replace.

"It's frustrating. I began my work when I was 30 years old. I'm now 60 and the same conversation is happening. Except it's just worse," explains Brockovich.

Nearly 200 million Americans across the country are exposed to unsafe levels of the Hinkley chemical, according to analysis of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data by the non-profit researchers, the Environmental Working Group. This is just one chemical of many blighting the environment.

The EPA's Toxic Release Inventory shows that in 2019 facilities reported 3.4 billion pounds of waste discharged into the air, land and water.

The vast majority of the 80,000 chemicals that the EPA regulates have not been thoroughly tested for health and environmental hazards.

Moreover, the EPA only tests tap water for some 90 contaminants. The Safe Drinking Water Act requires that the EPA monitor for no more than 30 unregulated contaminants every five years. Brockovich says she is frustrated by the way chemicals are allowed onto the market first and perhaps studied later.

One of the chemicals that the EPA are taking notice of and looking to regulate in drinking water, are the family of toxic 'forever chemicals', known as PFAS, which hardly degrade under typical environmental conditions.

Commonly known as the Teflon chemical, it is the subject of actor and activist Mark Ruffalo's film Dark Waters, which tells the story of the lawyer who took on chemical giant DuPont for contaminating the water in Parkersburg, West Virginia. But this chemical is used globally.

Close-up of a woman filling glass of water from kitchen faucet
Close-up of a woman filling glass of water from kitchen faucet

Over the past two decades, numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers have shown that many PFAS chemicals are not only toxic, they also don't fully break down in the environment and have accumulated in the bodies of people and animals around the world.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) detected PFAS in 97% of people tested. They say the presence of the chemical in small amounts "may be of no health consequence, whereas larger amounts may cause adverse health effects".

Brockovich explains why this chemical is a problem for everyone, no matter where we live.

"This chemical is heavily used in fire-fighting foam and clothing. But it's in everything. It's in plastic cups, non-stick pans, it's used in the paper mills, textile and tannery industries. It is the next asbestos," she warns.

According to Harvard researchers, elevated levels of PFAS in the blood can increase the risk of severe Covid in patients. The CDC is also investigating whether it can reduce the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yet this isn't what worries Brockovich the most.

The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that PFOA and PFOS - two of the most commonly found PFAS compounds - can lower sperm count and cause smaller penis size. Other research also draws possible links to infertility.

"Is that the end of human kind?" asks Brockovich. It seems like an overstatement, but she is adamant she's seeing the effects already.

"We're dealing with a case in Maine right now. PFAS is in the milk, it's in the beef, it's in the eggs. It's happening in every state and community members are now calling me saying they're sterile."

Ironically, Brockovich says she's never felt so positive about the future as she does now.

"I feel the tide is shifting. People are waking up to the problem." She believes the age of impunity allowing water contamination is over.

"When we prevailed on Hinkley it was rare, but you're seeing it more now" says Brockovich. "In Flint, Michigan those criminal charges went all the way to the now ex-governor, Rick Snyder. I hope leaders pay attention to that. You're not exempt from being held accountable."

The title of her new book, Superman Isn't Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It, suggests the authorities aren't flying to our rescue.

But according to Brockovich, people can and should get involved themselves. It's a lesson she's taken from Hinkley.

"People think they don't have a voice. But they do. Do your research. Don't be afraid to ask questions. Talk to a neighbour" says Brockovich.

"In Hinkley we started with Roberta Walker. Then I spoke to another neighbour. They had the same problems. None of what I'm doing moving forward will get done if we don't do this together."

Recommended Stories

  • Ralph Lauren Seeks to Transform How Fashion Industry Dyes Cotton

    The company has created the world's first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system.

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • Nature: Newts

    "Sunday Morning" takes us to a Redwood forest and creek in Los Gatos, California, a quiet home for the humble newt. Videographer: Lance Milbrand.

  • The Evangelicals’ Trump Obsession Has Tarnished Christianity

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyThe recent death of Christian evangelist Luis Palau, the “Billy Graham of Latin America,” has me thinking about how the Trump era has affected the ability of Christians to share the good news about Jesus’ salvation with a diverse and skeptical world. According to his New York Times obituary, Palau “was especially aware of the common assumption that evangelicals are rabid right-wingers,” so he sought to compensate by holding “festivals” in progressive cities. “In New England, when you say ‘Christian,’ they think ‘those maniacs on the right,’” Palau told the Times in 2001. “I want to show that we are not maniacs but that we are well educated. This is a rational faith, but a faith that fires you up.” If you believe, as Palau did (and as I do), that Jesus is “the way, the truth, and the life,” then it makes sense to share the good news with everyone you can—yes, including college-educated urbanites and progressives. That’s what Palau did.But what happens when so many of Christ’s messengers have sacrificed their credibility and moral high ground by allying with a controversial political figure such as, say, Donald Trump? What happens when Jesus’ brand ambassadors to a lot of Americans are Donald Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr., not Billy Graham and Pope Francis, much less Jesus himself? In today’s climate, you might be forgiven for thinking that Christians are, as Palau worried we would be perceived, “maniacs.”Evangelical Christians thought lining up behind a Trump was worth it; they couldn’t be more wrong. The cost-benefit analysis that led them to support him as the “lesser of two evils” in 2016 didn’t factor in the long-term damage he, in fact, is still doing.I’m a Christian and a Conservative. Trump is Making it Terribly Hard To Be Both.I recently wrote about how the Trump era has undermined the ability of conservatives to effectively sound the alarm on government spending and debt and deficits, a development that could have grave consequences for our temporal political world. But the consequences of undermining the Christian witness are even more serious. For believers who take John 14:6 seriously and literally, anyone who undermines the church’s ability to credibly evangelize to a fallen world is culpable for sending other human beings—people who might have otherwise have been receptive to a salvation message—to an eternal damnation. You think gaining a few Supreme Court seats guarantees an enduring legacy? Consider the consequences of... eternity. This puts the political trade-offs so many Evangelicals made in fuller perspective. It also highlights the potential consequences of one side of the political aisle trying to monopolize an entire religious faith.According to political scientists David E. Campbell and Geoffrey C. Layman of the University of Notre Dame and John C. Green of the University of Akron, authors of Secular Surge: A New Fault Line in American Politics, this corruption is happening already. They designed an experiment to test whether the rise of Americans who identify as “nonreligious” resulted from backlash against the Christian Right. The experiment involved first asking participants about their views on faith and then exposing them to news stories that mix religion and politics; the experiment concluded by again asking participants about their religious identity.During an interview with Religion News Service, Campbell said that just exposing people to one such story was “enough to push a sizable number of people away from holding a religious affiliation. That’s one story at one point in time, and we can get that effect,” he said. “Imagine what happens when people are exposed to hundreds of stories over many, many years. It would only reinforce that idea that religion and the Republican Party go together, and that if you’re not sympathetic to the Republican Party, you don’t want anything to do with religion.”The connection between Christianity and the Republican Party has existed for four decades. But it’s fair to say that associating religious faith with Ronald Reagan’s sunny optimism or George W. Bush’s “compassionate conservatism” does not result in the same level of negative repercussions as embracing the MAGA ethos. As Daniel K. Williams writes in The Politics of the Cross, “[J]ust as some evangelical supporters of Republican conservatism in the 1970s and 1980s conflated white middle-class suburban fears about rising crime rates and social welfare costs with Christian principles, so some evangelical supporters of the contemporary Republican Party have conflated white working-class rural fears about immigration, gun control, and cultural change with Christianity. “The result may be even more catastrophic for the gospel than the Christian conservatism of the late twentieth century was, because the Christian nationalism of the contemporary Republican Party is even further removed from historic evangelicalism—and certainly further removed from historic Christian principles, at least in its attitude toward immigrants and marginalized racial minorities.”This problem isn’t limited solely to religion. In my estimation, Trumpism has tarnished numerous causes, including (but not limited to) our credibility when it comes to 1) compassionately championing the unborn and the sanctity of life, 2) questioning the wisdom of spending $1.9 trillion, and even 3) celebrating the values, traditions, and works of art of our Western civilization. In a recent episode of the Bulwark podcast, Charlie Sykes reflected on this development, lamenting that Western civilization has been co-opted by “white nationalists and racists.”To put it in business terms that a consumerist society can understand, we have a brand problem. If you’ve never heard it, Grover Norquist, the conservative anti-tax crusader, employs a rather colorful hypothetical to explain the importance of brand management (as it pertains to tax cuts): “Coca-Cola spends a lot of time quality control branding Coca-Cola,” he says. “Everybody knows what’s in Coca-Cola. And so you can buy a bottle of Coke, take it home, you don’t have to ask what’s in it, or read the ingredients, or ask your friends about [it],” he continues.But “if you get two-thirds the way through your bottle of Coke and you look in and there is a rat head in what’s left in your Coke bottle, you do not say to yourself, ‘You know, I'm wondering whether I’m going to finish all of the rest of this particular bottle of Coke this evening.’...It damages the brand.”“Republican elected officials who vote for tax increases,” Norquist concludes, “are rat heads in the Coke bottle. They damage the brand for everybody else.”This colorful metaphor could be extended into other realms. Trumpism, I would argue, has damaged the Christian brand, as well as the conservative brand.The good news is that Trump does not exist in a vacuum. Others are seeking to reach disparate communities and separate the gospel message from toxic politics. In this regard, Luis Palau and his successors (people like Christian leaders including New York City pastor Tim Keller and president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Russell Moore) provide a ray of hope and a hopeful alternative.Still, finding Donald Trump as the de facto leader of your movement—in the eyes of many Americans, at least—is sort of like finding a rat head in your Coke bottle. But the consequences are even more grim. In some cases, Trumpism lasts forever.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Matt Damon: 'Heavy hitters' should invest in water

    Oscar-winning actor and water equity philanthropist Matt Damon said the solution the water crisis requires a wave of private sector investment that would scale up the model of micro-finance, which has already delivered both water access for tens of millions and reliable returns for investors.

  • Watch George Strait Perform “Troubadour” for Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Relief Benefit

    The King of Country was one of dozens of entertainers who contributed to the virtual relief effort.

  • Why John Oliver is right, plastic recycling is a broken system and what we should do about it

    ‘Our personal behavior is not the main culprit here, despite what the plastics industry has spent decades and millions of dollars trying to convince us,’ the TV host said

  • Trump ‘baggage’ means he won’t be able to run in 2024, predicts top polling expert

    ‘His brand is failing’: Allan Lichtman has correctly called seven of the last eight presidential elections

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • Washington Post’s Trump blunder

    False story about Georgia call corrected.

  • An open roster spot and cap space isn’t winning Hornets games; get a veteran center

    Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has left open a roster spot all season.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • SF School Board Member Said Asian Americans 'Use White Supremacist Thinking' to 'Get Ahead' in Old Tweets

    Derogatory tweets by the vice president of San Francisco’s Board of Education have recently resurfaced, prompting several San Franciscans to push for her resignation. Resurfaced Tweets: In a series of tweets from 2016, Vice President Alison Collins shared anti-Asian American sentiments, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Collins, who was elected to the San Francisco Unified School District Board in 2018, took to Twitter on Dec. 4, 2016, to complain about Asian Americans who do not call out anti-Black racism.

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.