Toyota unit Hino's Q2 profit falls by a fifth on engine data scandal

FILE PHOTO: Hino Motors Ltd displays its new Hybrid Profia, a diesel-hybrid version of its large commercial truck model at its R&D Centre at Hino in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 21%, hit by an engine data scandal that has crippled a wide range of its vehicle production.

It reported 12.3 billion yen ($84.66 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, beating an estimate of 1.66 billion yen profit on average surveyed by seven analysts on Refinitiv.

The result compares with 15.6 billion yen profit a year ago.

The truck maker also forecast on Thursday an operating profit of 6 billion yen in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023. Analysts on average expect an operating loss of 16.2 billion yen.

It has been mired in a reputation-tarnishing emissions data scandal this year affecting 640,000 vehicles after it admitted to falsifying data on some engines dating back to 2003.

Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.

The Japanese truckmaker is facing a class-action lawsuit in the United States, in which it and its parent Toyota were accused of historical misconduct. Hino and its subsidiary in Australia are facing another lawsuit from customers who purchased, leased or acquired its trucks.

Hino became a Toyota subsidiary in 2001 and nearly all Hino presidents since have been Toyota employees.

The scandal has led to resignations of three executives and one senior official earlier this month.

($1 = 145.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Instruments’ Forecast Signals Chip Demand Slump Is Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc., whose chips go into everything from home appliances to missiles, dropped as much as 6.1% in late trading after its quarterly forecast signaled that the semiconductor industry’s slump is spreading beyond computing and phones.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Clo

  • Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention...

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)?

    With its stock down 5.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Capital (LON:CAPD). However, a closer look...

  • Shareholders in Softline Holding (LON:SFTL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • S&P 500 Closes Lower, Pulled Down by Big Tech Stocks

    Stocks had rallied in recent days on encouraging signals from earnings season and hopes that the Federal Reserve may reduce the pace of interest-rate increases. The S&P 500 fell 28.51 points, or 0.7%, to 3830.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 228.12 points, or 2%, to 10970.99.

  • Credit Suisse Posts $4 Billion Loss Ahead of Crucial Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG reported its fourth straight loss as its investment bank continued to struggle, wealthy clients fled and the lender booked a charge related to a critical overhaul that’s been in the making for months.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrai

  • Unilever raises guidance as price hikes boost sales

    Unilever Plc on Thursday raised its full-year sales estimates and reported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales as it continued to hike prices to counter soaring costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes reported underlying sales growth of 10.6%. Unilever said it now expects underlying sales growth for the full year 2022 to be above 8%.

  • Fall in Global Steel Output Stabilizing Prices: Rao

    In today's "India Focus" segment, Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer at JSW Steel, discusses the company's surprise loss in the second quarter, how the loss will impact future quarters and his outlook for Russian coal. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Wealth Fund Is Pushing Deeper Into the US, Real Estate

    (Bloomberg) -- The $829 billion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is pushing deeper into the US and real estate investments, tapping into opportunities brought on by the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineAfter one of its busiest years of dealmaking, the emirate’s

  • Down on chips, Toyota goes back to basics with car keys

    Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan. "As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible," Toyota said in a statement, apologising for the inconvenience.

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year t

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Set for Key Speech After Nuclear Exercises

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineRussia has lo

  • Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

    Credit Suisse said it would raise $4 billion in fresh capital from a Saudi Arabian bank and other investors to fund a retreat from Wall Street and recover from a near-existential crisis.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • 2 Stocks Making Shocking Gains After-Hours Wednesday

    After seeing intense volatility throughout the day, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to eke out a tiny gain among major market indexes. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) saw significant losses of as much as 2%. Both ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) earned the favor of their investors following their latest financial reports, and as you can see from the analysis of the results below, the big gains could bring longer-term upward trends for the prospects of the two businesses.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.