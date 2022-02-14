Hinode backs employee after physical altercation with customer on Saturday

Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
·1 min read

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, an employee and a customer at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi in Springfield are seen getting into a physical altercation.

The video, which is a just over one minute, shows a customer reaching after an employee before wrapping one of his arms around the employee's neck. The two move through a doorway out of frame as a group of customers get up from their seats to follow.

Based on the short video, the customer appeared to initiate the physical contact. He and his party were then kicked out of the restaurant.

As of Monday afternoon, the video had more than 113,000 views.

Log in or sign up to view

According to the post, the customer was upset about having to wait and the situation escalated to the point where the customer and employee agreed to step outside. But the customer pushed the employee before that could occur.

In a Facebook message on Monday, Hinode told the News-Leader they did not want to discuss the situation in detail but they had conducted an "internal investigation" and the worker remains employed.

Hinode told the News-Leader they did not wish to discuss details, via Facebook Messenger. However, the restaurant did conduct an "internal investigation" and the worker remains employed.

As of Monday morning, no incident reports involving the altercation had been filed with the Springfield Police Department, according to Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Following physical altercation with customer, Hinode supports employee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tri-City pedestrian still fighting for her life after being hit by stolen car

    Kennewick police hope DNA tests will help them find the people in the car.

  • Walmart ends mask requirement for vaccinated employees

    Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work in any Walmart or Sam's Club facilities, unless face coverings are mandated in their states or localities.Walmart announced the new guidance in a memo to staff on Friday, according to a copy of the update provided to The Hill.Employees who have not yet received the jab, however, will still be required to wear masks while in stores and offices. Additionally,...

  • TikTok star shares relationship advice

    TikTok star Pattie Ehsaei with tips on how to maintain power and financial independence when it comes to dating, relationships and marriage.

  • 'Oystering' Will Completely Change Your Perspective On Breakups

    Here's how to make the most of this pivotal moment in your life.

  • Singapore boosts Chinook fleet with deliveries of CH-47F

    A helicopter retirement effort in Singapore suggests the Air Force will operate both "SD" and "F" variants of the CH-47 helicopter.

  • Odessa citizens prepare for Russian invasion

    Businesswoman Yuliya spent her weekend as every other in recent months - at a World War Two memorial holding a mock wooden rifle.The memorial commemorates miners from the Donbass region who were sent to defend the port town of Odessa against the Nazi invasion in 1941.Yuliya, along with many other citizens, are training for a similar scenario.As Russia's navy holds drills not far from Odessa's bay, she says its military build-up along the borders with Ukraine first made her realize she needed to prepare for whatever would come.(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) BUSINESSWOMAN AND VOLUNTEER IN UKRAINIAN TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES, YULIYA (SURNAME NOT GIVEN), SAYING:"I don't have any experience in sports, let alone in martial arts or something like this. I am a very peaceful person, and my everyday life skills include cross stitching, cooking and so on. But now, I understand that we might have to stand against well-prepared people. And whatever the outcome, in order to resist these people, I must be trained at least a little bit."The Territorial Defence Forces volunteers are being trained by instructor Valeriy Nachvynov.(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) INSTRUCTOR OF THE ODESA DEFENCE COMMAND, VALERIY NACHVYNOV, SAYING:"They (Territorial Defence Forces) can surely be included in street patrols, or in defending critical infrastructure. In the Odessa region - there are many critical infrastructure sites here - they can receive training in resisting sabotage maneuvers."The RIA news agency reported over 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula as part of wider navy drills.

  • SC private school sports about to take on a new look

    SCISA is adding a classification. Here’s what the realignment will look like.

  • 'She's the first Black superstar': The forgotten history of blues trailblazer Mamie Smith

    Here's how Mamie Smith paved the way for Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Beyoncé and more of your favorite Black female recording artists.

  • New Southwest Cardholders Can Score a Free Companion Pass for a Limited Time

    The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is a valuable tool that can make travel more affordable. Usually, you need to take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass. New cardmembers can score a free companion pass for a limited time.

  • Ongoing Southwest "megadrought" is most severe in at least 1200 years

    A "megadrought" that grips the Southwest has broken another record, according to a new study. The last 22 years now rank as the driest such period since at least 800 AD, with human emissions of greenhouse gases accounting for about 42% of the drought's severity. The big picture: The new study updates findings from research published in 2020 that found evidence for the first partially human-caused megadrought in the Southwest, but noted that a drought in the 1500s rivaled its intensity and durati

  • LG’s New Short-Throw Projectors Come With Built-In Sound Systems and Cost $2,000 Less

    LG's HU715Q ultra-short-throw last projector delivers a 100-inch image from just 21.7 centimeters.

  • 3 escaped Tennessee inmates were found in the Wilmington area. Here's what we know.

    Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week were found dead over the weekend, and the third was captured Thursday.

  • Former VP of Modesto Hells Angels gets five years in prison on drug conviction

    He was arrested as part of a years-long investigation into the Hells Angels.

  • Ukraine would welcome Vatican mediation, wants papal visit soon - ambassador

    Ukraine is open to a Vatican mediation of its conflict with Russia and wants Pope Francis to visit as soon as possible, even in the current situation, Kyiv's new ambassador to the Holy See said on Monday. Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview from Kyiv, Andriy Yurash, said the Vatican was considering its response to invitations from both political and Catholic Church officials in Ukraine for a visit. Yurash, 53, noted that last April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an Italian newspaper that the Vatican would be an ideal place for negotiating an end to the war in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014.

  • Fact check: Canadian government didn't place rock-filled bins to incite violence at trucker protest

    Online posts are using footage of a construction bin to falsely claim the Canadian government is planting rocks to incite violence.

  • Hellephant Engine Heads For Auction

    That’s right, this is your chance to own one fresh out of the crate!

  • Poll suggests Greg Abbott would win Texas governor election. How do Beto O'Rourke, Matthew McConaughey compare?

    Ahead of the 2022 Texas governor election, Greg Abbott looks to be ahead of potential candidates like Beto O'Rourke and yes, Matthew McConaughey, too.

  • ATF urges people to give exes a 'Valentine's Day surprise' by turning them in

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is giving disgruntled exes a chance to turn in their former partners this Valentine's Day. In a tweet, the ATF urged people to share information on their former or current partners if they are involved in illegal gun activity."Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity?" the ATF...

  • Son of man who died in shootout with Providence police charged with assaulting TV reporter

    The reporter was recording from the scene of the gun battle on Denison Street.

  • Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

    The engineer was accused of hiding memory cards in a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid wrapper and a chewing gum package that were left at dead drops.