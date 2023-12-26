Hinsdale District 86 officials leave for new school districts as interim superintendent makes early departure

Hinsdale Township District 86 will be lacking a communications team for the foreseeable future as its Director of Communications Chris Jasculca, and Communications Coordinator Alyssa Barry resigned Thursday after accepting jobs at other school districts.

Jasculca, who was the head of the district’s communications team for four and a half years, took the role of Director of Marketing and Communications at the Latin School of Chicago, a private school near the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

“We want to thank both Chris and Alyssa for all that you’ve done during your time in district 86 and we wish you the very best of luck.” interim-superintendent Ray Lechner said during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Lechner and Cheryl Moore, the director of human resources for District 86, will conduct three interview sessions before making their recommendations to the board on Jan. 25.

According to job postings for director of communications, the district is offering $125,000- $150,000 per year.

In the meantime the consulting firm CESO (Center for Effective School Operations) will be working with the district on communication matters until the position is filled, Lechner said.

Barry and Jasculca leaving coincides with the departure of interim co-superintendent Linda Yonke who last week announced her early resignation from the district’s top administrative position.

Yonke was hired alongside Lechner in July to act as temporary superintendents for the 2023-24 school year while the school board searches for a permanent replacement.

“I want to thank the board for letting me work with you these past five months, and I want to thank the administrative team who were outstanding,” Yonke said during her last board meeting Thursday. “I learned from you and I appreciated your hard work and dedication to this district.”