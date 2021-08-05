Hinsdale father and son identified as dead in Wednesday shooting

Aug. 5—A Hinsdale father and his 12-year-old son were identified as the two people found dead in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Hinsdale.

Late Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office identified the two as David Lent, 47 and his son, Tyler Gilbert, 12.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and state police investigated.

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement that the incident was "contained" and they have identified everyone involved. Authorities did not say if anyone else was involved in the deaths of Lent and Gilbert.

There is no danger to the public, according to the Attorney General's Office.