Hinsdale: Police blotter: 2022 Ford Edge stolen from lot of Land Rover dealership

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Hit and run

Michael L. Montefinese, 58, of the 5400 block of Florence Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged with failing to remain at the scene of a vehicle damage accident, at 2:18 p.m. Feb. 3.

Identity theft

Unknown suspect, at the 400 block of 58th Place, used a victim’s identity to open a bank account on Sept. 19, the incident was reported on Feb. 2.

Vehicle theft

Unknown suspect(s) stole a 2022 Ford Edge from the used car lot of the Land Rover dealership, 336 E. Ogden Avenue, at 2:22 a.m. Jan. 25, the case was reported on Feb. 2.

Driving while license suspended

Lamon J. Golf, 36, at the corner of Lincoln Street and Ogden Avenue, was charged with driving with a suspended license and no valid insurance, at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 31.

DUI

Esteban P. Hernandez, 33, at the corner of 55th Street & Holmes Avenue, was charged with driving under the influence -alcohol, driving under the influence > .08 and speeding at 2:37 a.m. Feb. 5.