Hinsdale police blotter: Back to back commercial burglaries on Ogden Avenue under investigation

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Suspicious incident

A victim at the 700 block of S. Adams Street reported his vehicle had been tampered with in his driveway, and witnessed four SUVs drive away around 5:30 a.m. March 1.

Criminal damage to government supported property

An unknown suspect at 320 N. Vine Street, etched profanity onto a pole of the Burns Field Park Paddle Tennis Courts, March 2.

Arrest warrant service

Zachary T. Graham, 30, of the 1800 block of Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky, was served an arrest warrant at Madison Street and Ogden Avenue, 1:25 a.m. March 3, after being stopped for a registration inquiry. The suspect had an active arrest warrant from Clarendon Hills.

James M. Meyer, 37, of the 400 block of S. Lincoln Street, Hinsdale, was served an arrest warrant, at 10:15 a.m. March 6. The suspect had an active arrest warrant from DuPage County, and was transported to DuPage County Jail after being released from medical care.

Commercial burglary

Police were dispatched for an active burglar alarm at the Starbucks at 500 E. Ogden Avenue, 2:47 a.m. March 4. The glass entrance door was shattered and cash drawers and safe were open, but employees reported nothing was missing.

Unknown suspects at 150 E. Ogden Avenue, Dunkin’ Donuts, forced entry into the business and stole trays from the cash register 2:34 a.m. March 4.

DUI-Alcohol

Pedro Porcayo, 42, of the 7400 block of Blackburn Ave, Downers Grove, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, driving an uninsured vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol at the intersection of Route 83 and 63rd Street, at 11:54 p.m. March 5.