Hinsdale police blotter: Car window smashed and electronics stolen during park burglary

Hinsdale

Warrant service

Mejia Ismael Morroquin, 40, of the 4700 block of Seeley Avenue, Chicago, was taken into custody, from Hinsdale Hospital, for an active arrest warrant in Cook County, at 7:05 p.m. June 6.

DUI

Neeha C. Gill, 23, of the 700 block of Front Street, Lisle, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failing to signal when required and improper lane usage at 8:25 p.m. June 8.

Theft

An unknown suspect stole an electric scooter valued at $300, near the intersection of County Line Road and Walnut Street, between 4:30-5 p.m. June 8.

Warrant service

Marco A. Perez Zuniga, 30, of the 300 block of Victoria Drive, North Lake, was stopped for driving while using an electronic communication device and taken into custody after police discovered an active warrant out of Cook County at 11:50 a.m. June 9.

Burglary to motor vehicle

An unknown suspect shattered the window of a vehicle at Katherine Legge Park, and stole purses, a laptop, a tablet and a cellphone, sometime between 6:10-6:35 p.m. June 10.

DUI

Elias J. Vargas, 31, of the 4600 block of Albany Avenue, Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, at 2:18 a.m. June 10.