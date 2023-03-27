Hinsdale police blotter: multiple attempts of fraud and identity theft reported

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Forgery

A known suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Shell Gas Station on 210 E. Ogden Avenue, at 3:38 p.m. March 9.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect made fraudulent charges with a victim’s stolen credit card information at the 5600 Block S County Line Road, at 1:55 p.m. March 14.

Attempted criminal trespass to residence

James A. McGann, 21, of the 200 block of Adams Street, Hinsdale, was charged with attempted criminal trespassing and three misdemeanor complaints. According to the Hinsdale police department, McGann was recorded on surveillance video attempting to enter two victims’ houses between 1:04 and 1:11 a.m. March 16.

Retail theft

Melissa J. Krok, 40, of the 7900 block of Tiffany Court, Palos Hills, was charged with retail theft and resisting or obstructing police, at 1:25 p.m. March 16. According to the police department, Krok was knowingly took upward of $300 worth of merchandise, and resisted arrest following attempts to place her in handcuffs.

Traffic violations

Luis A. Cortes Razo, 27, of the 3800 block of Honore Street, Chicago, was charged with driving with a suspended license after being pulled over on the corner of Jefferson Street and Fuller Road for a registration inquiry, at 12:48 p.m. March 16.

Madison J. Hamilton-Dryden, 38, of the 1400 block of Clybourne Street, Batavia, was charged with driving with a suspended license, at 4:26 p.m. March 20. According to the police Dryden was stopped after a registration inquiry and had an active arrest warrant out of DuPage County.

DUI

Quinton M. Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Galena Boulevard, Aurora, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver, speeding, improper lane use, transportation of open alcohol by a driver and littering, at 11:44 p.m. March 18.

Police responded to a property damage accident at the 400 block of Ogden Avenue, at 2:15 p.m. March 18. The known suspect was observed to be under the influence of alcohol but refused to submit to a BAC test according to the police. The suspect was released with charges pending lab tests of the suspect’s blood.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect opened a credit card using an undisclosed victim’s identity, reported on March 20.

Possession of stolen motor vehicle

Julian L. Matino, 28, of the 100 block of Surrey Drive, Glen Ellyn, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 12:03 a.m. March 19. The vehicle was reported stolen to the St. Louis, Missouri police department.