Hinsdale police blotter: multiple thefts reported by patients at Hinsdale Hospital

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Identity theft

An unknown suspect opened a credit card using a victim’s identity on March 26. The incident was reported on April 18 at the 1100 block of Old Mill Road.

An unknown suspect opened a credit card and phone number under a false identity, the theft was reported on April 18.

Traffic violations

Abdullah K. Hasan, 18, of the 15000 block of Huntington Court, Orland Park, was charged with speeding, reckless driving and failing to signal at 11:10 p.m. April 21. Hasan was reportedly stopped for speeding 60 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

DUI

Otoniel Rodriguez, 45, of the 20000 block of Catalpa Court, Crest Hill, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper parking, at 4:33 a.m. April 23. Police reported Rodriguez had been found asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of County Line Road & 57th Street.

Richard J. Leuser, 46, of the 2000 block of Home Avenue, Berwyn, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, failure to signal when required, possession of open alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road, at 1:39 p.m. April 19.

A known suspect was stopped for improper stopping at an intersection and driving off the roadway at 5:03 a.m. April 24. Charges are pending following testing of a blood and urine sample provided by the suspect.

Theft

An unknown suspect stole temporary registration from a vehicle in the Gateway Square parking lot at 777 York Road. The theft was reported on April 18.

On April 21 a victim reported her purse had been stolen during her time as a patient at the Hinsdale Hospital on 120 Oak Street. She also reported multiple unauthorized charges to the credit cards stolen with her purse.

On April 22 a victim reported her purse had been stolen during her time as a patient at the Hinsdale Hospital on 120 Oak Street. She reported an unauthorized attempt to charge her credit card did not go through.

Criminal trespass to vehicle

An unknown suspect entered a victim’s unlocked vehicle while parked, at 2:16 p.m. April 23. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle according to the report.

Forgery

A known suspect altered the payable amount issued on a check, the incident was reported on April 24.