Hinsdale police blotter: Ongoing thefts reported at Hinsdale Hospital

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Forgery

An unknown suspect intercepted a check sent in the mail and cashed it sometime between Oct. 26 through Nov. 9. The forgery was reported on April 24.

Warrant service

Troy D. Donnelly, 39, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Street, Portage IN., was charged with speeding at 8:36 p.m. April 24. Following the traffic stop Donnelly was found to have an active warrant with the Addison police department.

Identity theft

An unknown suspect opened a cellphone account under the victim’s name sometime in late 2022. The victim reported the problem to police on April 25.

Criminal trespass to government supported property

Tracey F. Williams, 53, of the 5000 block of Madison Street, Hinsdale, was charged with trespassing in a school zone at 1:38 p.m. April 26. Williams was reportedly asked to leave Hinsdale Central High School property multiple times by an administrator prior to police involvement.

Theft

Victims reported their cellphones and credit cards had been stolen from their rooms at Hinsdale Hospital on 120 North Oak Street. The thefts are believed to have taken place between April 16-26, with the victims reporting the thefts on April 27 and 28.

An unknown suspect stole the catalytic converter from a parked car at the 200 block of 59th Street, the theft was reported on April 30.

Traffic

James A. Farley, 36, of the 200 block of 7th Street, Downers Grove, was charged with driving while license was revoked, and driving with one headlight, at 10:28 p.m. April 24.