Hinsdale police blotter: police arrest thief for stealing a vehicle at gas station on Ogden Avenue

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Theft

Case pending on a May 30 police report regarding a contractor hired to work on a home at the 900 block of Madison Street, who has not been returning calls and has not returned cabinet doors, hardware and paint.

Illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Matthew J. Para, 20, of the 6200 block of 93rd Place, Oak Lawn, was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a person under the age of 21, at 6:19 p.m. May 30.

Violation of bail bond

A known suspect violated the conditions of bond from a domestic violence arrest, at the 10 block of Thurlow Street, at 9:30 p.m. May 30, police have obtained an arrest warrant.

DUI

Saul C. Calderon, 32, of the 400 block of Adams Street, Kankakee, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control device and improper lane use, at 4:31 a.m. June 3.

Felony motor vehicle theft

Adam Lee Lash, 34, of 49 Boulevard SE, Atlanta GA, was charged with motor vehicle theft and theft $500<$10,000, at 10:06 p.m. May 31. Lash was stopped by the Westmont Police Department at Ogden Avenue and Warwick Avenue driving a stolen 2011 Honda Odyssey.