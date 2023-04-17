Hinsdale police blotter: police charge Elmhurst man with phone harassment two months after obtaining warrant

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Traffic violations

David E. Lasco, 32, of the 400 block of 6th Street, Hinsdale, was charged with driving while license was suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, at 11:46 a.m. April 10. Lasco was stopped at the intersection of Garfield Street and Ravine Road after a registration inquiry.

Theft

An unidentified victim reported her wallet, ID, credit and debit cards had been stolen at 120 Oak Street, Hinsdale Hospital. The victim reported the missing cards April 10 following unauthorized charges on her credit card.

Violation of order of protection

Ryan J. Cooper, 22, of the 100 block of South Street, Elmhurst, was charged with misdemeanor phone harassment in violation of an order of protection. An arrest warrant was obtained on Jan. 24, Cooper was taken into custody on April 4.