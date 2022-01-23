Hinsdale Sees Drop In Virus Cases: Agencies

David Giuliani

HINSDALE, IL — Hinsdale and Clarendon saw weekly drops in their coronavirus caseloads, but the numbers are still high, according to county health agencies.

As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 2,865 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, up 103 in the last week. The previous week, the village recorded 114 new cases. Three weeks ago, the village broke a record at 198.

Meanwhile, Clarendon Hills reached 1,550 coronavirus cases, up 48 in the last week. Two weeks ago, the village saw 102 new cases, the highest number in a week.

Hinsdale saw no new coronavirus deaths in the last week, with the total at 63 since the pandemic's beginning, according to county agencies. Clarendon Hills' number of deaths stayed the same in the last week, at 14.

Here is the growth in coronavirus case numbers in Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills:

Date

Hinsdale

Clarendon Hills

April 1, 2020

9

9

April 19, 2020

32

25

April 26, 2020

47

25

May 3, 2020

125

26

May 10, 2020

163

29

May 17, 2020

169

35

May 24, 2020

177

39

May 31, 2020

181

43

June 7, 2020

182

46

June 14, 2020

182

47

June 21, 2020

184

49

June 28, 2020

189

50

July 5, 2020

201

57

July 12, 2020

220

62

July 19, 2020

234

74

July 26, 2020

245

91

Aug. 2, 2020

257

93

Aug. 9, 2020

274

107

Aug. 16, 2020

274

112

Aug. 23, 2020

285

120

Aug. 30, 2020

308

128

Sept. 6, 2020

337

144

Sept. 13, 2020

361

146

Sept. 20, 2020

373

157

Sept. 27, 2020

388

162

Oct. 4, 2020

392

172

Oct. 11, 2020

415

183

Oct. 18, 2020

435

198

Oct. 25, 2020

456

204

Nov. 1, 2020

476

219

Nov. 8, 2020

534

259

Nov. 15, 2020

601

300

Nov. 22, 2020

670

339

Nov. 29, 2020

735

384

Dec. 6, 2020

805

449

Dec. 13, 2020

884

493

Dec. 20, 2020

930

511

Dec. 27, 2020

979

528

Jan. 3, 2021

1,055

583

Jan. 10, 2021

1,107

621

Jan. 17, 2021

1,166

650

Jan. 24, 2021

1,208

673

Jan. 31, 2021

1,259

689

Feb. 7, 2021

1,284

695

Feb. 14, 2021

1,308

702

Feb. 21, 2021

1,323

709

Feb. 28, 2021

1,336

721

March 7, 2021

1,353

733

March 14, 2021

1,368

745

March 21, 2021

1,400

762

March 28, 2021

1,445

778

April 4, 2021

1,477

795

April 11, 2021

1,496

820

April 18, 2021

1,527

828

April 25, 2021

1,559

838

May 2, 2021

1,592

845

May 9, 2021

1,608

853

May 16, 2021

1,618

865

May 23, 2021

1,629

867

May 30, 2021

1,634

868

June 6, 2021

1,644

872

June 13, 2021

1,649

874

June 20, 2021

1,650

875

June 27, 2021

1,652

877

July 4, 2021

1,652

878

July 11, 2021

1,652

878

July 18, 2021

1,652

879

July 25, 2021

1,653

883

Aug. 1, 2021

1,661

898

Aug. 8, 2021

1,672

906

Aug. 15, 2021

1,687

917

Aug. 22, 2021

1,716

931

Aug. 29, 2021

1,734

941

Sept. 5, 2021

1,751

950

Sept. 12, 2021

1,768

954

Sept. 19, 2021

1,796

962

Sept. 26, 2021

1,837

981

Oct. 3, 2021

1,850

988

Oct. 10, 2021

1,863

995

Oct. 17, 2021

1,874

1,000

Oct. 24, 2021

1,889

1,005

Oct. 31, 2021

1,901

1,012

Nov. 7, 2021

1,916

1,024

Nov. 14, 2021

1,944

1,043

Nov. 21, 2021

1,991

1,056

Nov. 28, 2021

2,014

1,065

Dec. 5, 2021

2,061

1,107

Dec. 12, 2021

2,108

1,144

Dec. 19, 2021

2,166

1,180

Dec. 26, 2021

2,271

1,237

Jan. 2, 2022

2,469

1,330

Jan. 9, 2022

2,648

1,432

Jan. 16, 2022

2,762

1,502

Jan. 23, 2022

2,865

1,550

As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 162 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 178 in Elmhurst, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County, 189 in Western Springs and 194 in La Grange.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.

Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the Hinsdale-Clarendon Hills Patch

