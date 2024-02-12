Hinsdale South High School teacher dies after suffering medical emergency on campus

HINSDALE, Ill. - Hinsdale South High School teacher Ryan Mott died after suffering a medical emergency on campus Monday morning.

The school sent out a letter to parents informing them of Mott's death and an emergency early dismissal.

Hinsdale South said that Mott suffered a medical emergency at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the school. He was later pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital.

Mott was a military veteran and worked in Hinsdale South's Science and Special Education Department for 20 years.

"Though a quiet soul, Mr. Mott was a powerhouse in the classroom. He will be sorely missed by his current students, former students, and his colleagues," a statement from the school said.

FOX 32 spoke with a mother who described Mott as a role model and someone who stepped up in a big way after her son lost his father last year.

"We had a very difficult year last year. And Mr. Mott was always there for us. He helped Zach through the summer with his schoolwork. He came to our house, helped him because he was struggling, you know, in a few subjects," said Kimberley Peirce. "He had a fun sense of humor. He didn't let Zach slide or, you know, get away with anything. He was good at keeping you in check."

Students were invited to stay after the early dismissal to process the solemn news at the school's counseling office.