Hip hop artist arrested for murder after confessing in rap

Kenjuan McDaniel's car matched the description of one used in the crime - LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A rapper was arrested over a 2021 murder after he released a music video describing carrying out the killing, according to US court filings.

‌Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was detained on Aug 29 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon after Las Vegas police said he “confessed to the murder in his (song) lyrics”.

Mr McDaniel had been a suspect in the killing of Randall Wallace, 32, who was shot in the head on Sept 18 2021, because of his connection to a car that matched the description of one used during the crime.

In July, a detective found a music video posted by Mr McDaniel’s account, The Biggest Finn 4800 on YouTube, according to an arrest warrant obtained by local media.

“Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder”, it stated.

Footage of McDaniel's music video in which he raps about a killing

“This includes the fact that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. … Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge,” it added.

The song, Fadee Free, included the lyrics: “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.”

Other lyrics cited were: “Parked the car, double back on feet, the smartest way to slide, drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod”.

Mr McDaniel also referred to the “midget” in the song, which was Mr Wallace’s nickname, according to 8NewsNow, a local news channel.

The filing stated Mr McDaniel reenacted elements of the killing that were “consistent with evidence at the scene”.

It added: “The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video. The music video further validated the results of the investigation.”

‌Mr McDaniel’s bail was set on Thursday at $1 million (£801,000) with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

