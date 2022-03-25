Hip-hop pioneer Kidd Creole argues self-defense in trial for 2017 stabbing of homeless man

Hip-hop pioneer Kidd Creole argued self-defense Friday as his murder trial began in Manhattan Supreme Court for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in 2017.

A founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kidd Creole, who real name is Nathaniel Glover, has long maintained he was justified when he plunged a steak knife twice into John Jolly’s chest on Aug. 1, 2017. Glover says the homeless man got in his face while he was walking to his job at a print shop on E. 43rd St between Lexington and Third Aves. Prosecutors say Glover told police in 2017 he thought the man was trying to hit on him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It’s 12 o’clock at night. Who’s saying ‘What’s up?’ to you with good intentions?” Glover’s lawyer Scottie Celestin said. “His fear for his life was reasonable.”

Celestin, who is repping Glover pro bono, argued that the victim did not die of his stab wounds, but instead from a dose of a potent benzodiazepine from medics at Bellevue, which can be lethal if given to a drunk person.

“It is undisputed that Nathaniel Glover stabbed John Jolly,” Glover’s lawyer Scottie Celestin told jurors in his opening argument. “Mr. Glover did not kill that man. That wound was not fatal.”

Surveillance footage captured Jolly taking a swig of his beer and walking away from Glover — whose older brother is Melle Mel — after he had been stabbed. Paramedics described the victim as combative and agitated at the scene.

The jury will view lengthy footage of the trailblazing lyricist’s candid interview with detectives in the wake of the incident, before he knew Jolly was dead. The rapper, at that point, believed authorities considered him to be the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl argued Glover had given an unwitting confession.

“The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him,” said Dahl.

“Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”

Dahl said the Bronx rapper stabbed Jolly not because he feared for his life but because he thought the homeless man was hitting on him.

“He suspected that the man was gay and was looking for someone to hook up with,” the prosecutor said. “And that annoyed him.”

Further incriminating Glover, Dahl argued, was the fact that he washed off the knife as soon as he arrived to work and changed his outfit. When his boss sent him home early, the prosecutor said Glover took a different route than normal.

“He got to the Bronx, he got out of the subway,” Dahl said. “And tossed his knife into the sewer.”

Celestin pushed back on Dahl’s characterization of his client as homophobic and said he had a right to feel annoyed by someone harassing him on the street. Jolly had 16 prior arrests and a sexual assault conviction for attacking a woman.

Celestin asked jurors to question whose fear society deems valid.

“What if it was a white attorney, female, working on a big case, who’s hit on by a big Black intoxicated homeless man?” the lawyer said.

“Why don’t the people believe Mr. Glover when he says his fear was reasonable?”

A defining force out of the South Bronx starting in the late 1970s, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was the first hip-hop group to land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Melle Mel was more famous — known for his rhythmically precise rap lines — Kidd Creole was credited as a composer and writer on several of the group’s hits.

Glover waited almost five years for his trial at Rikers Island. He turned down a last-minute offer from prosecutors on March 14 to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 10-year sentence — markedly lower than the 25 years he faces on the murder charge.

The trial continues Monday.