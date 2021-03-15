Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

David J. Neal
Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

But, they say, all the permits and licenses were suspended or invalid.

So, the 32-year-old member of hip-hop’s 808 Mafia spent a few hours as a guest of Miami-Dade Corrections on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving without a license. He posted $5,500 bond just before midnight.

According to an arrest report, Southside aka Joshua Luellen was rolling in his black Mercedes SUV when police stopped him for windshield tint darkness. The stop occurred at Aventura Mall.

The Doral resident who got his stage name from the part of Atlanta in which he was raised said he didn’t have a Florida driver’s license, but did have a Georgia one. He just didn’t have it on him. The report says he told police about one gun in his car and, after he got out of the car, they say they saw a second gun, a Century Arms RAS47 on the floor behind the passenger seat.

Southside handed over his concealed weapons permit. Police found it was suspended.

His Florida driver’s license is suspended. The arrest report says it was suspended May 8, 2019, but online records say Dec. 18, 2019 for not paying a $277 fine after running a red light in Miami Gardens on March 1, 2019. That fine’s now up to $410. Online records say he paid the $444 he owed after getting busted in North Miami Beach in April 2019 going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone.

No matter exactly when his Florida license was suspended, it is suspended. As Southside had reestablished residence in Florida, police said his Georgia driver’s license wasn’t valid.

Southside has worked with numerous rap stars including Rick Ross, Young Thug, Waka Flocka, Future and co-produced a track on Kanye West and Jay-Z’s album, “Watch the Throne.”

‘Disruptive incident.’ DJ Drama kicked off flight out of Miami — and he took live video

Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

