HIPAA and COVID vaccines: What Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott get wrong

Chloe Xiang
·Reporter
·4 min read

With misinformation on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine keeping millions of Americans from getting inoculated against the deadly disease, an erroneous defense has been used to deflect questions about who has received a shot so far: that HIPAA privacy regulations outlaw such inquiries.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was asked whether or not she had been vaccinated. In response, she replied that the question was a “violation of her HIPAA rights.” HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, was signed into law in 1996 by President Bill Clinton amid a nationwide push to digitize medical records.

“You see, with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves our vaccine records,” Greene continued.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media about her suspended accounts on Twitter, on Capitol Hill on July 20.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media about her suspended accounts on Twitter, on Capitol Hill on July 20. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

Greene has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and masks, especially if they are mandated by schools, businesses and governments. She was suspended from Twitter last Monday for her statement that COVID-19 is not dangerous for people unless they are obese or over the age of 65, and she has been outspoken in her belief that proof of vaccination, or vaccine passports, should be illegal.

Greene’s citation of HIPAA, critics say, continues her pattern of spreading health misinformation.

The Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott responded in a similar fashion when asked whether he was vaccinated. “I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important. I think that’s HIPAA,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily something I’d like to share, or something I’d like to promote or say, ‘Hey, you should, you shouldn’t,’” Prescott said in an earlier interview with NBC

Meanwhile, there has been a steep rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, thanks to the spread of the Delta variant.

What is HIPAA?

HIPAA was created to simplify the administration of health insurance and to combat waste, fraud and abuse in health insurance and health care delivery, according to the HIPAA Journal.

In its privacy rule, HIPAA does make it illegal for certain people and organizations — including health care providers, insurers, health care clearinghouses and their business associates — to share a patient’s medical records without prior consent.

The law does not, however, prohibit employers, stores, journalists and other categories of individuals who are not involved in health care from asking for health information.

“I think that the major thing for people to understand with regard to HIPAA is that it’s very specific,” Ankit Shah, a pediatrician and lecturer at the University of Southern California, told the Los Angeles Times. “Health care entities have your information and are prohibited from sharing it without your consent. That’s it. That’s HIPAA.”

Is proof of vaccination illegal under HIPAA?

Anti-vaccine protesters in June gathered outside Madison Square Garden in New York ahead of a Foo Fighters&#39; show, which required proof of vaccination to enter.
Anti-vaccine protesters in June gathered outside Madison Square Garden in New York ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

No. Whether vaccination status is shared is left to an individual’s discretion.

It is not a HIPAA violation for businesses to require proof of vaccination or vaccine passports, because the law does not prohibit requests of information. Additionally, businesses outside the health care industry are not listed as “covered entities and business associates” under the HIPAA regulations. A violation of HIPAA would occur only if a doctor were to share vaccination information with a business or employer without their patient’s consent.

Vaccine passports can only be issued with the consent of the patient. When signing up for New York State’s Excelsior Pass, for instance, individuals need to accept an authorization to disclose, which obtains their consent to display their vaccination status.

“The website is not provided to you by a health care provider, so, as such, you are not providing protected health information for health care treatment, payment, or operations (as defined under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” the authorization states, clarifying that the Excelsior Pass does not violate HIPAA rules.

There are currently no federal laws that prevent asking about someone’s health, nor laws that prevent businesses from requiring face masks and vaccinations. In its updated guidelines, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that employers are allowed to establish mask and vaccine mandates as long as they are applied equally to all employees, with medical and religious exceptions, and as long as the medical information is stored separately from regular personnel files.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep. Kinzinger says summer 2020 ‘riots’ and Jan. 6 shouldn’t be compared

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said during his opening statement that last summer’s “urban riots and looting” shouldn’t be compared to what happened on Jan. 6. He also took aim at members of his own Republican Party and praised the bravery of the police officers who battled rioters for hours.

  • Unvaccinated Americans struggle under COVID surge

    The Delta coronavirus variant is pushing cases up in all 50 U.S. states, and officials are urging people to get vaccinated. CBS News reporter Alexander Tin joins CBSN with the latest.

  • Letters to the Editor: Let Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have their rallies

    It's not enough merely to avoid cancelling the events where people like Gaetz and Greene speak; we have to let them make their arguments.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people in COVID hotspots should resume wearing masks due to Delta variant

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on Tuesday recommending that vaccinated people wear masks in indoor, public settings if they are in parts of the U.S. with substantial to high transmission, among other circumstances.Why it matters: The guidance, a reversal from recommendations made two months ago, comes as the Delta variant continues to drive up case rates across the country. Millions of people in the U.S. — either by choice or who are ineligible — remain un

  • US could see some 4,000 COVID deaths a day by October, some officials say

    Some experts say the U.S. is on track to see 4,000 deaths per day by October, fears that are prompting new vaccine mandates across the country.

  • GA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to kick out every Chinese 'loyal to CCP' if she was in charge

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would deport every last Chinese whose loyalty lies with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), if she had the power to do so. Her plans: Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, made her comments last Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s show, “War Room: Pandemic.” “The Chinese understand one thing and that is money,” Greene told Bannon, who served as chief strategist for former President Donald Trump.

  • Jan. 6 rioters told Sgt. Gonell, 'You're not even an American,' officer says

    "Apparently even through my mask they saw my skin color," said Gonell, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a child.

  • Jan. 6 rioters told Capitol Police sergeant ‘You’re not even an American’

    During the U.S. House select committee’s first hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said he was subjected to racist and xenophobic insults while he was fighting to protect the U.S. Capitol from violent rioters.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz's News Conference Shut Down by Protesters

    A news conference run by Republican U.S. representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) was interrupted by protesters and eventually cancelled entirely Tuesday. The news conference was held outside the Justice Department in Washington as an attempt to defend the individuals - or "political prisoners," as the politicians referred to them in the presser - involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The representatives were joined by Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) a

  • CDC expected to backpedal some mask guidelines for vaccinated people

    Nation’s top health agency will recommend that some vaccinated people wear masks indoors where Covid is surging The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to issue new masking guidance this afternoon. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines on Tuesday and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the US where the coronavirus is surging, according to US media rep

  • Backlash of denying service to unvaccinated

    As the delta variant spreads, “The View” co-hosts discuss how some private businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to get service, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared to “segregation.”

  • Why the Cobalt Market Is Changing Rapidly

    Cobalt futures have seen wide adoption since launching in December 2020, with about $100 million open interest notional value at the start of July.

  • Letters to the Editor: ‘We want to stay well.’ Readers on masks, the vaccine, Rand Paul.

    Letter: “Despite some dirty looks, I have started masking again. As painful as it will be, I must curtail some of the activities I’ve enjoyed since restrictions loosened. That includes frequenting restaurants and businesses.”

  • White House says the CDC is changing mask guidelines due to the Delta variant

    Ahead of the CDC announcement on changing guidance for mask-wearing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the health agency is changing guidance for vaccinated individuals because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced later that all individuals should wear masks indoors in areas with a high level of coronavirus infections.

  • Bipartisan infrastructure bill reaches do-or-die as infighting breaks out ahead of deadline

    A host of new problems emerged Monday morning threatening whether the Group of 10 can actually make this "infrastructure week" after all.Why it matters: This is the bill's do-or-die moment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.August recesses in both chambers are here.Senators are scheduled to break in two weeks — a deadline sure to be blown after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made clear he wants to pass both a bipartisan bill and a budget resolution

  • Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics team finals with unknown medical issue

    Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles pulled out of the women's gymnastics team finals on Tuesday due to an apparent medical issue, NBC reports. The latest: Biles told NBC's TODAY on Tuesday that her withdrawal was not due to a physical injury.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles told NBC's Hoda Kotb. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't

  • DOJ tells former Trump officials they can testify about efforts to overturn election

    Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general after William Barr stepped down, is among the officials being allowed to testify.

  • Haiti arrests top security official in slain president probe

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, his attorney told The Associated Press on Monday. Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moïse's private home. Civil's attorney, Reynold Georges, called his client's arrest politically motivated.

  • NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Top 5 taking shape, players on the rise

    The final mock draft before Thursday's first and second rounds will be updated throughout the week with all trades and new prospect intel.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan says Trump is not to blame for Capitol insurrection

    The congressman from Ohio discusses Speaker Pelosi’s decision to reject him from the House Select Committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.