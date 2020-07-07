New HIPAA Compliant MeetAgain.us Video Conferencing Service Focuses on High-Level Security

PENNS PARK, Pa., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid concerns about security issues surrounding many popular virtual meeting platforms, a business class, HIPAA compliant video conferencing service, called MeetAgain.us , is helping businesses hold ultra secure meetings that don't compromise on privacy or confidentiality. Additionally, to help businesses weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Anthem Technologies has reduced the subscription fee for MeetAgain.us from $17.76 to $7.76 per host, per month for the remainder of 2020.

Furthermore, approximately 10 percent of a user's monthly MeetAgain.us service fee goes to supporting non-profit organizations that help U.S. veterans and families through outreach, recovery, housing, and jobs. One of the organizations that World Anthem Technologies partners with on this initiative is America's Mighty Warriors , who works with gold star military families and returning veterans in need by providing programs that improve their quality of life, resiliency, and recovery.

Managed and hosted in the U.S. by tech firm, World Anthem Technologies, Inc., MeetAgain.us is designed to meet the strict privacy and security requirements for Protected Health Information and is audited by a third-party to validate conformance with HIPAA requirements . MeetAgain.us also offers end-to-end encryption for all meetings using WebRTC standards with SSL and DTLS for signaling and SRTP for data-channels and all media.

"With so many organizations having to transition to remote operations seemingly overnight in the wake of the novel coronavirus, virtual conferencing rapidly went from as-needed to necessary in a matter of just weeks. And to make this transition simple, a lot of companies opted to use virtual conferencing platforms that are easy to deploy. Unfortunately, many popular platforms have major flaws when it comes to security. This is where MeetAgain.us comes in," said Robert Lavenduski, President and Lead Applications Developer at World Anthem Technologies. "MeetAgain.us serves as the ideal virtual conferencing alternative for sectors, such as telehealth, telemedicine, personal counseling, and consulting, that hold sensitive information and require the highest levels of security and privacy."

In addition to its high-level security, some highlighted features of MeetAgain.us include:

720p HD video conferencing with up to 12 simultaneous webcams

Screen annotation that allows participants to call out important points on a shared screen

Meeting recording with unlimited cloud storage and easy sharing

Meeting transcripts with the option to automatically receive transcripts with action items via email

Real-time meeting notes, such as action items and next steps—all notes are automatically sent to participants after the meeting

Remote control capabilities that allow hosts to give participants direct control of their keyboard and mouse

MeetAgain.us is available on desktop and mobile devices for reliable, secure, and stress free meetings anywhere, anytime. With the highest HD audio and video quality, interactive collaboration tools, and HIPAA compliance, MeetAgain.us transforms remote team communications with a smarter, faster, engaging and actionable meetings experience where the highest level of security is required. Plus, familiar and easy to use controls help get teams up and running rapidly—no special training or classes required.

About World Anthem Technologies

Established in 1998, World Anthem Technologies is a software development firm that focuses on building digital solutions that help businesses run their operations much more efficiently and securely. Programs created by World Anthem Technologies include online timesheet and expense management solution, TimeDirect.com , and ultra secure virtual conferencing service, MeetAgain.us .

