Hipages Group Holdings (ASX:HPG) investors are sitting on a loss of 71% if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 71% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Hipages Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 28% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Hipages Group Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Hipages Group Holdings grew its revenue by 11% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 71%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Hipages Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 71% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 28%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hipages Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

