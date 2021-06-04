Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little sells songs to Hipgnosis

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) -Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little has become the latest musician to sell their works to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-based firm said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in streaming.

Little, whose songs Hipgnosis says have been streamed over 15 billion times, co-wrote and produced four songs on Swift's 2019 album "Lover," including "Me!" and "The Man".

He has also collaborated with U.S. R&B singer Khalid, and in 2014 won a Grammy award with New Zealand singer Lorde after co-producing and writing "Royals". In 2014 Little co-wrote or produced songs for the "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" movie.

The catalogue totals 178 songs, Hipgnosis said in a statement, and between 2017-2019 earned revenue of $8.6 million. It did not disclose the size of the deal.

"Joel is one of the most important songwriters in the world today," Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis said in a statement.

COVID-19 has prompted musicians to monetise their older work by selling tracks and albums as the global health crisis all but shuts down live concerts. At the same time, streaming services have grown as listeners stay at home.

"Hipgnosis have big plans and I'm very excited to see how far they can champion the cause for all songwriters in the coming years," said Little.

In March, Hipgnosis added U.S. songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, famed for the James Bond theme "Nobody Does It Better", to its playlist.

The firm has also sealed deals this year with Neil Young and Shakira, as well as Metallica producer Bob Rock.

(Reporting by Tom WilsonEditing by Rachel Armstrong & Shri Navaratnam)