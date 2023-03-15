Hippo heads and stuffed tigers still legal in Northern Ireland under Brexit deal

Trophy hunting ban vote Brexit deal the Government - Chad Case/Alamy Stock Photo

Hippo heads and stuffed tigers will still be legal in Northern Ireland because of the new Brexit deal, despite a proposed British ban on hunting trophies of endangered species.

However, ministers can close the loophole with “a stroke of the pen”, campaigners said as they urged MPs to turn out in force this Friday and vote on the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill to outlaw the grisly trade.

More than a hundred big game hunters in Britain spend huge sums to shoot animals such as lions, giraffes and even elephants before shipping morbid mementoes of their kills home.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes warned MPs of all parties to attend the vote, despite MPs usually spending Fridays in their constituencies, or condemn “thousands of animals to a brutal, needless death”.

Writing in The Telegraph, below, the explorer said: “British trophy hunters are killing lions that have been snatched from their mothers and reared as pets. They are then shot in enclosures.

“They are killing endangered elephants, rhinos, polar bears, leopards and cheetahs. They sometimes use bows and arrows because it is more ‘fun’.

“Killing animals for entertainment and mementoes is something straight out of the darkest Middle Ages. It is moronic, medieval mindlessness. And it is about as un-British as you can get.”

Eduardo Goncalves, the founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said: “We are aware of trophy hunters from Northern Ireland who are shooting threatened species such as hippopotamuses and are bringing their heads and bodies back home. This needs to be stopped.

“Exiting the EU made it possible for the UK to introduce world-beating legislation to ban hunting ‘trophies’. It would be a travesty if the Bill were not to apply to the whole of the UK because of unfinished business with Brexit.”

The ban, championed as one of Britain’s new Brexit freedoms and a 2019 Tory manifesto promise, was not possible when the UK was part of the EU because of single market rules.

However, Northern Ireland continues to follow hundreds of EU rules under the Windsor Framework and Protocol to prevent a hard Irish land border.

That means the British ban on trophies of endangered animals such as lions, leopards, rhinos and elephants cannot apply in the province.

This has raised fears Northern Ireland could become a backdoor to get the trophies to rich clients in Britain and dodge the ban.

Mr Goncalves urged the Government to issue an urgent clarification to reassure MPs and ensure they turn up in Westminster for the rare Friday vote.

“Hunting trophies could be stopped from entering Northern Ireland overnight with the stroke of a pen,” he said.

“The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland would need only to issue a Ministerial Decree stating he will no longer sign import permits for hunting trophies.”

France and the Netherlands, both EU members, wanted to ban the trophies but could not with primary legislation because of the single market rules. Instead, they used ministerial decrees which does not break EU rules.

Belgium and Finland are now considering doing the same.

Sir Ranulph said he was “horrified” to learn that “just a handful of MPs” planned to attend the debate on Friday.

He said: “This Bill has been in no fewer than four Queen’s Speeches. It was personally promised by Boris Johnson from the despatch box, and by Rishi Sunak when he ran for Conservative leader.

“What is the point of us paying MPs to represent us if they choose to stay away on crucial Bills like this?”

‘Imports will be carefully scrutinised’

The Government originally drafted the ban, but it is now a Private Member’s Bill, introduced by Henry Smith, the Conservative MP for Crawley.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: “As more species face extinction than ever before, banning the import of hunting trophies from endangered animals will play an important role in protecting some of our most threatened wildlife – this is why the Government is supporting Henry Smith’s Bill.

“While the Bill will only apply to Great Britain, any imports to Northern Ireland will continue to be carefully scrutinised to assess their legality and sustainability under international law.”

Trophies of endangered animals including big cats, primates, rhinos and bears will not legally be allowed to be shipped from Northern Ireland to Britain if the ban is passed.

The department has been swamped by work connected to the repealing or reform of EU regulation after Brexit, but Defra sources insisted that was not the reason why the ban was a Private Member’s Bill.

Don’t allow evil to triumph by failing to pass Trophy Hunting Bill

By Sir Ranulph Fiennes

If MPs don’t show up to the Commons this Friday to vote for the Trophy Hunting Bill, it would be a shameful betrayal of voters and make a mockery of our democracy.

At the last election, the Conservative and Labour Party manifestos pledged identical bans on hunting trophies. Every Conservative and Labour MP who won signed a contract with their electorate to deliver this ban.

We pay MPs salaries, and expenses, to attend the Commons and ensure election pledges become law.

This Bill has been in no fewer than four Queen’s Speeches. It was personally promised by Boris Johnson from the despatch box, and by Rishi Sunak when he ran for Conservative leader. Many MPs have written to their constituents promising to support the Bill.

I was therefore horrified to learn that just a handful of MPs plan to come to the Commons this Friday for the debate.

Where on earth is our money going? This is a government-drafted Bill. It mirrors the Labour Party’s policy to the letter. The leader of the Liberal Democrats has voiced his support. MPs from the SNP, DUP and every party have campaigned for it. So where are they when it matters?

It is time for MPs to put our money where their mouth is. What is the point in parties publishing election manifestos if MPs don’t vote for what’s in it? What is the point of us paying MPs to represent us if they choose to stay away on crucial Bills like this?

Survation has conducted an opinion poll asking their constituents what they want their MP to do this Friday. More than eight out of 10 voters said they want their MP to attend the debate in person and ensure the Bill passes into law.

MPs who fail to show up could be condemning thousands of animals to a brutal, needless death. British trophy hunters are killing lions that have been snatched from their mothers and reared as pets. They are then shot in enclosures.

They are killing endangered elephants, rhinos, polar bears, leopards and cheetahs. They sometimes use bows and arrows because it is more “fun”, apparently.

This is utterly inexcusable and barbaric. Killing animals for entertainment and mementoes is something straight out of the darkest Middle Ages. It is moronic, medieval mindlessness. And it is about as un-British as you can get.

If this Bill fails to pass on Friday because not enough MPs turned up to work, they will have allowed evil to triumph. We will have sent a message that killing endangered animals for kicks is just fine.

Dear MPs, do the right thing. Come to Parliament. Let’s get this ban done. Thank you.