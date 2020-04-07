Hippo Premium Packaging Creates Brand Identity, Logo and Packaging System for Military Meds

New cannabis company supports veterans' organizations

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (hippopackaging.com), a leader in custom packaging and branding solutions for the legal cannabis industry, announced it created a new logo, brand identity system, and packaging designs for Military Meds.

Hippo Premium Packaging designed the brand identity and packaging for Military Meds - a new brand of fully tested and compliant cannabis products that support veterans in the California market. More

Military Meds is a new company in the California cannabis market. The brand is centered around military veterans, and donates a portion of proceeds to veteran's organizations. The company also provides job training and other support to vets in need.

Hippo developed a compete brand identity for the new company. Incorporating a camouflage look, Hippo designed the brand to stand out on the shelf and reflect the veteran-centric essence of the company. Hippo also created the packaging for Military Meds' full line of products, and incorporated a "soft-touch" premium paper that conveys the exceptional quality of the product.

"The packaging is beautiful," said Danny Nunan, CEO of Military Meds. "We couldn't be more pleased."

Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, said that it was an honor to work with Military Meds.

"I am thrilled to be able to help create this brand," Radestock said. "My father is a veteran, so this cause is very close to my heart."

Military Meds will initially roll out a product line of premium quality vape cartridges, tinctures, and oils. The products will be available at finer California dispensaries in early April.

"We look forward to introducing the public to our brand," Nunan said. "My father was in Vietnam and got cancer from exposure to Agent Orange. Had cannabis been legal back then, it could have helped ease his pain. I want to make sure that today's vets have access to quality, tested products that meet their specific needs."

For information on Hippo Premium Packaging, call: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com.

For information on Military Meds, call: 707-867-2000, or visit: www.military-meds.com.

ABOUT HIPPO PREMIUM PACKAGING:

Hippo Premium Packaging provides compelling, unique, and innovative packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries. A winner of multiple international awards, Hippo's design, compliance, branding, printing and production teams work together to create packaging solutions that build powerful brands, enhance customer loyalty, and sell more products.

CONNECT WITH HIPPO:

Facebook: facebook.com/hippopackaging

Twitter: @HippoPackaging

Instagram: instagram.com/hippopackaging

Pinterest: pinterest.com/hippopackaging

YouTube: youtu.be/DMC5D5dLW-4

Website: www.hippopackaging.com

MEDIA:

randall@hippopackaging.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hippo-premium-packaging-creates-brand-identity-logo-and-packaging-system-for-military-meds-301036569.html

SOURCE Hippo Premium Packaging