Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy until witness with rocks intervenes, Uganda police say

A 2-year-old boy in Uganda survived a hippo attack thanks to a brave witness with rocks, authorities said.

The boy was playing at his home about half a mile from Lake Edward in southwest Uganda around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the Uganda Police Force said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 12.

A hippo left the lake and attacked the boy, swallowing his head and half his body, police said. A nearby witness saw the attack and began throwing rocks at the animal.

The stones scared the hippo, which released the boy and returned to the lake, police said.

The boy was rushed to a clinic and treated for injuries on his hand, officials said. He “recovered fully and was discharged,” police said.

The witness’ “bravery” saved the boy, police said.

This is the first time “a hippo strayed out of the Lake Edward and attacked a young child,” police said. Officials reminded residents near animal habitats that “wild animals are very dangerous” and urged them to “remain vigilant.”

Lake Edward is about 205 miles southwest of Kampala and divided between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

