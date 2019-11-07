Should You Like HiQ International AB (publ)’s (STO:HIQ) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at HiQ International AB (publ) (STO:HIQ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HiQ International:

0.26 = kr226m ÷ (kr1.2b - kr314m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, HiQ International has an ROCE of 26%.

See our latest analysis for HiQ International

Is HiQ International's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that HiQ International's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 20% average in the IT industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, HiQ International's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how HiQ International's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:HIQ Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for HiQ International.

HiQ International's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HiQ International has total liabilities of kr314m and total assets of kr1.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won't have much impact on the already great ROCE.

What We Can Learn From HiQ International's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, HiQ International could be worthy of further investigation. HiQ International shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.