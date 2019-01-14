HiQ International AB (publ) (STO:HIQ) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell HiQ International AB (publ) (STO:HIQ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

HiQ International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Managing Director of HiQ Göteborg AB Jerker Lindstén bought kr3.2m worth of shares at a price of kr59.14 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Notably Jerker Lindstén was also the biggest seller, having sold kr4.8m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 67.82k shares for kr3.9m. But they sold 67.00k for kr4.8m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of HiQ International shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about kr72.28. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of kr50.50. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like HiQ International better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HiQ International insiders own about kr109m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HiQ International Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of HiQ International insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for HiQ International.