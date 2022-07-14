New hire accused of molesting underage girl he met at work, Georgia deputies say

A Middle Georgia man is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl he met at his new job, according to Hall County deputies.

Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, of Perry was initially arrested June 30 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, deputies wrote in a news release.

Investigators later found additional evidence and charged him with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and two counts of violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Act of 1999, the release reads.

Hirsch had recently moved to the Atlanta area for work where he became acquainted with the teenager, who’s younger than 16, a department spokesperson told McClatchy News. The charges stem from incidents that occurred in June.

Authorities said it’s possible that Hirsch assaulted the teen in other areas outside of Hall County. Deputies have released few other details to protect the victim’s identity.

“As the investigation moves forward, information gathered by Hall County authorities will be shared with investigators in those jurisdictions,” deputies said.

Hall County is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Custodian offered student cash before touching her inappropriately, Louisiana cops say

Hotel manager groped housekeepers, Washington suit says. Now hotel owners must pay

Pastor accused of engaging in sex act on Starbucks patio in Florida, deputies say