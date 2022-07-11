How Do You Hire for the Jobs of the Future?

Join Digital Empowers to examine how we can prepare for the workforce of tomorrow

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Date: July 13, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ETLink to Register: on.tcs.com/TomorrowJobs

To solve our most pressing societal challenges, technological innovations lie at the heart of enabling positive social change. Through Digital Empowers, TCS has partnered with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and PYXERA Global to foster greater collaboration across sectors using technology and digital innovations to make progress on core social issues, such as the transition to a circular economy, food security, the future of work, access to healthcare, and more.

How do you hire or prepare for a job that does not exist yet? Technology will continue to impact the employment landscape, dictating the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow. It is imperative that youth, women, and underserved communities have access to the skills and education required to compete for in-demand jobs. Through strategic upskilling and reskilling programs and shift in hiring criteria, workers and employers can grow alongside evolving technology advancements. Success need not be defined or limited by degrees or credentials; reimagination of education is democratizing and expanding opportunity for those who have historically been left behind.

Audience: Cross-sector leaders from sustainability-focused corporations, institutions, non-profits, and academia. This event is open to the public.

Speakers:

Catie Brand, Vice President & Managing Director, Employer Solutions, General Assembly

Andrea Riehl, Associate Director of Social Impact, Best Buy

Francisca Williams-Oni, Senior Director of Advisory Services, Grads of Life

Yamini Ramamoorthy, Vice President, Customer Partner Experience, Cisco

Sanjeev Khanna, Vice President and Market Unit Head, TCS (Moderator)

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/how-do-you-hire-for-the-jobs-of-the-future-880140250