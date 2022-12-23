Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning

Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap.

“Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King.

Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors when severe weather strikes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Commissioner King says you always should call your insurance company or his office before signing paperwork with a tree removal company or contractor.

“Anybody that comes knocking door to door after a storm you should be mindful and when possible contract with local repair companies because they can’t disappear overnight,” King told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

TRENDING STORIES

King says out-of-state, fly-by-night operators often even have freshly printed business cards to a local burner phone and an expensive bill they promise your insurance will pay.

“What happens when the insurance company will not pay the claim because it’s not justified then they put a lien against the property owner and that is incredibly unfortunate and that’s what we’re mindful of,” King said.

He encourages home owners to check if the company is licensed in the work the contract is for.

And if there are questions or concerns to contact his office the state Insurance Commission: (404) 656-2070, toll free at (800) 656-2298 or email the office at consumer@oci.ga.gov

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]