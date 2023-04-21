You can get hired on site at Cal Expo job fair this weekend. Here are the details

Cal Expo is hosting an employment fair this weekend with opportunities to be hired on site for state jobs.

Representatives from various programs at Cal Expo will be offering insight into the opportunities. Positions will also be available for the California State Fair scheduled for July 14 through July 30.

Here’s what you can expect:

Job Fair Details

When will the event take place? The one-day event will be hosted on Saturday, April 22 at Cal Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where will the job fair be hosted? 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento in Building A and B

Where can I park? Free parking will be available in Lot C

Applying for a job

Those attending may have the opportunity to be hired on site. Networking and interviews will take place at the job fair.

Cal Expo encourages interested individuals to fill out an online application at on the fair website before arriving. Applications will also be available at the job fair.

“We’re thrilled to provide a platform where both job seekers and employers can connect in person,” said Tom Martinez, Cal Expo CEO in a news release Wednesday. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and find the perfect match for their skill sets and the available positions.”

To see a full list of open job at Cal Expo, you can visit the Cal Careers page. Salaries for the jobs range depending on responsibilities.

Potential job opportunities

State fair police officer: pay ranges from $24.73 to $30.69

State fair public affairs assistant: pay ranges from $15.50 to $25

State fair livestock clerk: pay ranges from $15.50 to $17

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.