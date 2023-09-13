Hired murderer pleaded guilty in Fort Myers killing

A man hired for a 2019 Fort Myers murder pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Latrel "Kobe" Jackson, 26 of Chicago, pleaded guilty to the same charges the man who hired him, Marvin "Mesh" Harris Jr., did last week. These charges include conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire resulting in death and interstate murder-for-hire.

Jackson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of life in federal prison. He and Harris are scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Mesh's plea: Fort Myers man contracted 2019 murder, pleads guilty

Harris hired Jackson and another co-conspirator who died, to travel from Chicago to Fort Myers to commit murder in exchange for $10,000, according to court records. Harris' motive was to retaliate against people he believed robbed a Fort Myers home where he sold drugs.

The people he suspected of committing the robbery and shooting belonged to a Fort Myers gang known to police as "Bucktown," according to a press release.

Jackson and his deceased co-conspirator traveled to Fort Myers Oct. 28, 2019, via a commercial airline. Harris picked met them at Southwest Florida International Airport and gave them guns.

Jackson stayed at Harris' Fort Myers "trap house" but later moved to a motel on Palm Beach Boulevard. He tried to find members of the gang to murder in the retaliatory scheme, according to the release.

Harris got a car for Jackson and his co-conspirator to use for the murder. They went to a known gang hangout, observed the victim and opened fire at a close range, killing him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The next day, the two returned to Chicago via bus, still carrying the murder weapons.

Police found the guns in Jackson's Chicago-area home Nov. 21, 2019. Testing and examination revealed the guns were the murder weapons. One of the guns had fired the bullet found in the victim's head, according to the release.

The FBI, Fort Myers Police Department, Joliet Police Department in Illinois, Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for Naples Daily News and the News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Murderer for hire pleaded guilty in Fort Myers gang killing