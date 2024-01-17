FORT SMITH — Arkansas' largest staffing agency, TEC Staffing Services, has been acquired by HireQuest Staffing Solutions Inc. of South Carolina. CBI Advisory Partners represented TEC in the transaction.

TEC Staffing Services' 10 locations have provided quality staffing services to Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas and Easter Oklahoma for more than 40 years while establishing itself as the leader in staffing services for the region.

HireQuest, a publicly traded company, has been operating in the staffing space for more than 30 years, and now has 230 locations in 37 states and in Washington D.C. HireQuest provides employment to over 80,000 job seekers annually and this acquisition marks a significant addition to their presence in Arkansas and the Southeast. HireQuest will continue to operate in all 10 locations according to its Snelling Personnel franchise model.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: HireQuest Inc. announces acquisition of TEC Staffing Services