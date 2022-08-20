HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HQI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.06 per share on 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 1.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

HireQuest's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, HireQuest's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 89.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HireQuest Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider HireQuest to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. HireQuest has impressed us by growing EPS at 83% per year over the past three years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

HireQuest Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think HireQuest might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for HireQuest that investors should take into consideration. Is HireQuest not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

