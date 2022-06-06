We’re hiring 8,000 talented citizens to build a better America. Apply here | Opinion

More than 8,000.

That’s the number of federal job positions we’re looking to fill in the coming months to ensure we do the “building” in President Biden’s mission of building a better America with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The president’s law is a commitment to the future of this nation. Beyond fixing 65,000 miles of roads and 1,500 bridges, the law contains the largest investments ever in protecting our homes from natural disasters, ensuring that every community in America has clean water and high-speed internet, conserving public lands and waters, and advancing our clean-energy future.

But we can’t fulfill the mission and vision of this new law without the people who help us do it.

Most of us were not around to see the beginnings of President Eisenhower’s massive expansion of the interstate highway system. But decades later, we still use it every day. Now, we are on the front end of the next generation of transformational investments in our communities.

Major investment

With more than $1.2 trillion being invested in fixing crumbling infrastructure, federal agencies are hiring for jobs all across the country — roles such as climate scientists, structural engineers and clean-water experts. We need a new generation of diverse and skilled public servants to implement this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Public service is an admirable job, and its highest reward is serving the American people. The federal government — the largest employer in the nation — is composed of passionate, hardworking, dedicated people at the service of our communities day in and day out. All of us benefit from their work. By helping our government invest in our communities, support the nation’s economy and ensure an equitable and bright future for our land, you can make a positive impact in this extraordinary time of change across the country.

Our nation is facing big challenges. We need everyone to come to the table to help, drawing on the broad range of backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences of this nation to meet the moment.

Story continues

The vast majority of federal jobs — 80% — are located outside of Washington, D.C. It doesn’t matter where you live, we are hiring in more than 131 counties, cities and towns across America. We’re hiring remote workers, too. We have a particular need for STEM roles — including resource-management specialists, landscape experts, biologists, civil, mechanical, environmental and electrical engineers, and safety managers. We also are looking for HR specialists, attorneys and program and grant managers.

Choose your path

We recognize that everyone’s career path is different, and that there are individuals who would want just a tour of service in the federal government to meet this unique moment to build back communities. With this is mind, we are making it easier to come into the federal workforce by providing temporary work periods for professionals who may only want a short time in government. For those of you who might see public service as one stop on a long career journey that incorporates both public and private sectors, you can work for up to a year for this mission and participate in making this historic investment in our great country a reality.

Federal public service comes with competitive pay and benefits, and outstanding retirement and insurance coverage. And to further these efforts and recognize the value of our workforce, we are also adopting best practices regarding telework and remote work to provide even more opportunities for Americans to stay competitive in the marketplace. We are committed to recruiting and retaining a world-class government workforce for the American people in this pivotal moment.

As we work to build a better America, we know there is an urgent need to fill essential and mission-driven roles in the federal government. Public service is an incredible honor and an exciting opportunity to use your skills to help the American people. Simply put: We win on mission. So we ask: Are you ready to answer the call to serve?

On behalf of President Biden, we want you to join our team to build a better America. Come help us get it done.

To learn more visit BIL.USAjobs.gov

Mitch Landrieu is White House senior advisor & infrastructure implementation coordinator. He is a former mayor of New Orleans and lieutenant governor of Louisiana. Kiran Ahuja is director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the HR arm of the federal government.

Landrieu